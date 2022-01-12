U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Innovative Solutions adds Executive Vice President to accelerate growth

·2 min read

Gary Copie brings over 40 years of sales leadership and business management experience to the fastest-growing AWS Premier Consulting Partner.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the fastest-growing AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced today the addition of Gary Copie as Executive Vice President. In this role, Gary will help fuel the company mission to enable small and mid-size businesses to harness the power of the cloud. He will oversee Innovative's consulting division which specializes in helping customers turn complex problems into accessible opportunities. His primary focus will be developing and launching advanced products and services to help new and existing Information Security, IT Consulting, and ERP customers benefit from the cloud. This leadership investment reinforces Innovative's strategy to provide highly skilled consulting services to its customers.

Innovative Solutions: AWS Premier Consulting Partner (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Solutions)
Innovative Solutions: AWS Premier Consulting Partner (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Solutions)

"I am tremendously excited to be joining Innovative. The explosive growth happening at Innovative right now makes it an incredible time to come on board," said Gary Copie. "I look forward to leveraging my past experience to further this momentum and drive transformative outcomes for our customers."

With over 200% annual growth, Innovative quickly became the fastest-growing AWS Premier Consulting Partner and provider of managed cloud services in 2021. With the vision to not only keep this momentum up but build upon it, Innovative is making significant investments in their US and Canadian regions.

Justin Copie, Innovative's CEO, said, "Innovative has grown to become the go-to partner for every SMB leveraging AWS across North America. Our geographic expansion and the ongoing growth and hiring of cloud engineers, solutions architects, and our network operations center have increased our conviction to remain customer-obsessed. Personally, the addition of Gary to our team is one of the most rewarding to date. I'm extremely excited about what the future will hold. The best is yet to come."

About Innovative Solutions

At Innovative, we believe every company will become a technology company, and we're here to help. As a recognized AWS Premier Consulting Partner, we have a team of cloud experts utilizing leading cloud technologies via our Innovative Cloud Runbook. Businesses of every size work with Innovative to confidently grow in the cloud with well-architected reviews, cloud migrations, managed cloud services, application modernization, cloud cost optimization, cloud security monitoring, and IT consulting. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-solutions-adds-executive-vice-president-to-accelerate-growth-301457664.html

SOURCE Innovative Solutions

