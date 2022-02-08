U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,030.00
    +61.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,520.25
    -39.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.79
    -1.53 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9520
    +0.0360 (+1.88%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4510
    +0.3710 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,604.09
    +787.96 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.50
    +12.74 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.51
    +7.04 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Innovative Startup Partners with Tegan to Revolutionize Collision Industry

·2 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dents.co partnered with Dallas agency, Tegan Digital, to develop a launch campaign to support a new B2B tech product. The first-of-its-kind app is designed to revolutionize collision repair by bringing existing LiDAR technology into the automotive physical damage industry. The app pairs the laser-driven tech already present in iPhones and iPads with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to seamlessly capture damages, sharing information with insurance adjusters for assessment. By establishing a standardized quoting process for repairers and insurers, the groundbreaking technology promises to uncomplicate the estimating process.

The Tegan team was brought on board to create a strategic communication plan that serves to inform and educate the Dents.co audience.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Tegan," says Jonathan Pyle, Founder and CEO of Dents.co. "Our app offers a unique and exciting service to the collision repair industry. With Tegan's help, we hope to make our platform accessible to collision centers across the country."

The Dallas-based digital agency partnered with Dents.co to develop a startup launch kit, including an email marketing strategy and video production. The Tegan team established a streamlined narrative for the brand, which enables the app's educational materials to effectively connect with their target audience. Tegan also worked to develop a refreshed holistic design, further energizing the app's exciting potential. Dents.co is expected to launch in February 2022.

"The Dents.co team saw a problem in the industry and built a smart solution," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "We're excited to get this in the hands of every repair shop in the country."

About Dents.co
Dents.co is a first-of-its-kind app designed to revolutionize the collision repair industry. The app measures auto body damage, offering a more streamlined approach to the auto damage estimating and negotiation process. Dents.co is available for the benefit of collision centers and insurance providers. For more information, visit Dents.co.

About Tegan Digital
Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital first, full service marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io.

Contact:
John Herrington
VP Client Services
214-938-1611
329361@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-startup-partners-with-tegan-to-revolutionize-collision-industry-301477356.html

SOURCE Tegan Digital

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia's Terrific Position in This Nascent Market Could Supercharge Its Growth

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it turns out, was the biggest player in this space -- the tech giant pointed out last month that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service had crossed 15 million subscribers. Cloud gaming allows gamers to stream and play high-end games even on underpowered devices thanks to remote servers that are equipped with powerful hardware. All that they need is a fast network and a subscription to a cloud gaming service such as GeForce NOW.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • XRP Climbs to $0.91 Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Green, Why XRP Could Surge To $1

    Bitcoin price gained pace after it broke the $40,000 resistance, ether price moved into a bullish zone above $3,000, and XRP’s rally could extend to $1.00.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ford, GM Warn Dealers: Charge Above Sticker Price and Face Repercussions

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

  • How Google is making inroads into the crypto ecosystem

    Google is making significant inroads into the crypto-ecosystem as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Semiconductor maker ups production, adds jobs in Portland area

    Analog Devices Inc. is expanding production and hiring in the Portland region, according to a report in the Oregonian. The newspaper reports the semiconductor manufacturer, which is based in Massachusetts, is responding to strong demand and beefing up staff and production at local sites in Beaverton and Camas, Washington. According to the Oregonian, the Beaverton site has 700 workers and will grow 40% over two years.

  • European Electricity Prices Soar as France Cuts Nuclear Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaEuropean electricity prices jumped after the region’s biggest producer cut its nuclear output target for a second time in a month, the latest sign that this winter’s ene

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Carrier shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

    Carrier Global Corp. shares rose 1.3% premarket Tuesday, after the heating and cooling equipment maker beat estimates for the fourth quarter. Palm Beach, Fla.-based Carrier posted net income of $324 million, or 36 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $884 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 44 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $5.133 billion from $4.594 billion, also ahead the $4.817 billion FactSet consensus.

  • Google Just Gave Its Nod of Approval to Blockchain and Crypto Technology

    Blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies built on it have been a hot investment theme the past few years. The chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Sundar Pichai, just made a public comment on blockchain when asked about future internet tech development. A 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by the more than $61.2 billion in Google advertising during the final months of the year, is no joke.