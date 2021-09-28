Innovator Capital Management Wins WealthManagement.com ETF Award for Third Straight Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced that the fast-growing ETF sponsor and pioneer of the Defined Outcome ETFs™ won the “Asset Managers: ETFs” award at the 7th Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) held in New York City September 9th, 2021. This is the third year in a row that Innovator has won the award, reflecting the significance the wealth management industry places on the disruption Innovator has fostered on behalf of advisors.

Since the 2018 launch of the Buffer ETFs™, the category-creating sponsor has systematically built out a diversified lineup of forward-looking strategies across a range of market exposures that can provide advisors an array of tools to help better match portfolios to investors’ risk tolerance levels, as well as seek to meet clients’ financial goals. Innovator has 70 Defined Outcome ETFs™ with over $5 billion in AUM1. This buildout has brought Innovator to the top of the fund launch league tables and, the sponsor believes, has led the ETF industry’s efforts to disrupt the multi-trillion-dollar risk management market, which is often home to more expensive, opaque, illiquid, credit-risk laden, and less tax-efficient investment vehicles.

“We’re honored to bring home this ‘Wealthies Award’ for the third year in a row,” commented Bruce Bond, CEO and Co-founder of Innovator. “This repeated recognition from the wealth management industry and WM.com means so much to us, particularly as advisors are the primary investor base in our Defined Outcome ETFs™, which seek to help investors look forward by providing known potential ranges of investment outcomes prior to allocating capital. Solving for advisors’ unique needs and challenges is Innovator’s motivation each and every day, and we look forward to continuing to be a provider of choice for so many leading fiduciaries and wealth professionals.”

Well over a thousand independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and hundreds of other advisory firms have done their diligence and allocated to the various offerings in the Defined Outcome ETF™ family and Innovator anticipates large national wealth management platforms to follow suit in time. Notably, the Defined Outcome ETFs™ have demonstrated their operational and tax efficiency, totaling 78 rebalance events at the completion of a product outcome period.

Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives — including scope, scale, adoption and feature set — along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery. A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry and led by WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong, determined the winners of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. There were seven other finalists in the “Asset Managers: ETFs” category. The awards recognized new initiatives or enhancements to an existing program, product or platform produced within the 18-month period prior to submission, which began in February. WealthManagement.com noted that it was a record-breaking year for the number of entries, with nearly 350 firms submitting a total of more than 900 entries. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs™

Defined Outcome ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs that seek to provide investors with known ranges of future investment outcomes prior to investing. These outcome ranges include multiple and single upside exposure, to a cap, with defined levels of downside risk with buffers and floors over a set amount of time. The Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs™ cover a large spectrum of domestic and international equities and bonds. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Stacker ETFs™, Floor ETFs™ and Accelerated ETFs™.

The Buffer ETFs™ seek to provide the upside performance of broadly recognized benchmarks (e.g., SPY, QQQ, IWM, EFA and EEM, as well as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)) to a cap, with built-in buffers, over an outcome period of one year. The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely.

Each Buffer ETF™ in Innovator’s Defined Outcome ETF™ suite seeks to provide a defined exposure to a broad market benchmark where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing. In 2019, Innovator began expanding its suite of U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs™ into a monthly series to provide investors more opportunities to purchase shares as close to the beginning of their respective Outcome Periods as possible.

Investors can purchase shares of a previously listed Defined Outcome ETF™ throughout the entire Outcome Period, obtaining a current set of defined outcome parameters, which are disclosed daily through a web tool available at: http://innovatoretfs.com/define.

Innovator is focused on delivering defined outcome-based solutions inside the benefit-rich ETF wrapper, retaining many of the features that have contributed to the success of structured products2 (e.g., downside buffer levels, upside participation, defined outcome parameters), but with the added benefits of transparency, liquidity, the elimination of credit risk3 and lower costs afforded by the ETF structure.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Awarded ETF.com's "ETF Issuer of the Year - 2019"*, Innovator Capital Management LLC (Innovator) is an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Bond and Southard reentered the asset management industry to bring to market first-of-their-kind investment opportunities, including the Defined Outcome ETFs™, products that they felt would change the investing landscape and bring more certainty to the financial planning process. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Floor ETFs, Stacker ETFs™ and the Accelerated ETFs™. Buffer ETFs™ and Floor ETFs™ seek to provide investors structured exposures to broad markets, where the upside growth potential, buffer or floor against the downside, and outcome period are all known, prior to investing. Accelerated ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs to seek to offer a multiple of the upside return of a reference asset, up to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside over an outcome period. Having launched the first Defined Outcome ETFs™ in 2018 -- the flagship Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ Suite – Innovator’s solutions allow advisors to construct diversified portfolios with known outcome ranges to aid in risk management and financial planning. Built on a foundation of innovation and driven by a commitment to help investors better control their financial outcomes, Innovator is leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

