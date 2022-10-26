U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Innovator Launches Model Portfolios and Defined Outcome ETF™ Portfolio Builder Tool in New Research & Investment Strategy Hub

Innovator Capital Management
·7 min read
Innovator Capital Management
Innovator Capital Management

Research & Investment Strategy site provides financial advisors with framework to construct portfolios of Defined Outcome ETFs and insights on markets and risk management

Innovator’s Strategic Defined Outcome ETF Portfolios built to highlight ways financial advisors can implement Buffer and Accelerated ETFs for clients

Portfolio Builder tool allows financial advisors to create customized allocations to Defined Outcome ETFsand benchmark custom portfolios

Macro Perspectives and Investment Insights to offer financial advisors a destination for economic and market data, commentary crucial to risk management and portfolio considerations

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), the Defined Outcome ETFs™ pioneer, today announced the launch of the new Research & Investment Strategy hub containing model portfolios – Innovator’s Strategic Defined Outcome ETF™ Portfolios – and a Portfolio Builder tool. The new site was built to provide financial advisors with a framework on how to construct portfolios of Defined Outcome ETFs™ and a destination for market and economic data, analysis and commentary with a focus on managing risk.

Innovator’s Strategic Defined Outcome ETF Portfolios are designed to precisely target varying levels of risk and return across the risk-reward spectrum. To start, there will be five portfolios: Conservative; Balanced Alternative; All-World Hedged Equity; Controlled Growth; Accelerated Growth. All the Strategic Defined Outcome ETF Portfolios consist of various ETFs from across Innovator’s industry-leading Defined Outcome ETF™ lineup. The portfolios will be rebalanced annually and fact sheets will be updated quarterly for financial advisors tracking a respective model’s allocations. The portfolios are free and financial advisors can receive updates by subscribing to a specific model.

The Portfolio Builder application will allow financial advisors to construct portfolios with custom allocations to specific Defined Outcome ETFs™. A financial advisor can then analyze the custom portfolio’s return and risk characteristics as well as pick a benchmark for the portfolio. Innovator anticipates this functionality to be helpful in improving the efficiency of financial professionals’ investment practices and in their designing customized defined outcome investment programs for individual client needs.

“We built Innovator Strategic Defined Outcome ETF Portfolios to provide financial advisors a scalable solution to Defined Outcome ETF investing. Each portfolio is optimized to target a precise blend of risk and return using Innovator’s expansive family of funds. Additionally, our Portfolio Builder tool allows financial advisors to roll up their sleeves and design custom portfolios that they could use across their book with certain client profiles or to create a portfolio using Defined Outcome ETFs™ for client-specific goals, like funding a retirement, the purchase of a home or the building of long-term wealth to leave a family legacy,” said Tim Urbanowicz, Head of Research & Investment Strategy at Innovator.

The Research & Investment Strategy site consists of three sections: Investment Insights, Portfolio Strategy and Macro Perspectives. The Investment Insights module features Innovator’s Global Market Dashboard; “What to Watch”, Innovator’s blog; and Strategist Views. In the Strategist Views page, the investment, economic and market commentary will be authored regularly by Innovator’s investment strategy team, including Urbanowicz and Chief Investment Officer Graham Day, as well as featuring occasional interviews with leading economists and top strategists in the investing world and wealth management industry. The Portfolio Strategy module features Innovator’s Model Portfolios and the Portfolio Builder tool. The Macro Perspectives module features the firm’s “Macro Pulse” series and an Economic Release Calendar.

Urbanowicz added, “With the Research & Investment Strategy site, we wanted to provide financial advisors a robust environment for them to get data and perspectives on markets, the economy and the investment climate. We think financial advisors who are interested in approaching portfolios from a risk perspective will find great value in the resources we’re making available for free. It’s very exciting to share this with the clients who inspired us to build the site and financial advisors across the country who have expressed interest in Defined Outcome ETFs™ but sought a framework to understand sample allocations and how our ETFs can fit within a client’s portfolio and financial situation.”

Innovator Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Bond commented, “This dynamic new resource reflects Innovator’s mission to provide financial advisors with a consultative approach and the best financial advisor experience possible. The Research and Investment Strategy site is an extension of the work our team has been successfully doing on an individualized basis with our financial advisor community for the last several years and we saw an opportunity to offer this support to the broader wealth management community.”

Innovator plans to make regular updates, additions and improvements to the site.

Innovator’s lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs™ that use forward-looking investment strategies has amassed over $8.8 billion in assets under management1 since the ETF.com “Issuer of the Year” award winner listed the first Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018, creating one of the fastest-growing categories in the investing world. With over $4 billion in net flows year-to-date2, the ETF sponsor set another firmwide quarterly flow record into their ETF lineup3 and achieved the most inflows of any sub-$10 billion AUM asset manager of mutual funds or ETFs for the first4, second5 and third quarters6.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC
Awarded ETF.com's "ETF Issuer of the Year - 2019"*, Innovator Capital Management LLC (Innovator) is an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2017, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Bond and Southard reentered the asset management industry to bring to market the Defined Outcome ETFs™, first-of-their-kind investment products that they felt would change the investing landscape and bring more certainty to the financial planning process. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Floor ETFs™, Accelerated ETFs™ and Managed Outcome ETFs™. Since the 2018 launch of their flagship Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ suite, Innovator’s solutions have helped financial advisors construct portfolios and manage risk to fit their client’s unique financial needs. Built on a foundation of innovation and driven by a commitment to help investors better control their financial outcomes, Innovator is leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

Important Information

Innovator Model Portfolios are intended for informational use only and are not intended to provide investment or financial planning advice by Innovator. Innovator Model Portfolio information should not be considered or relied upon as investment advice or as a recommendation from Innovator.

The ETFs used within the Model Portfolios involve risks including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the allocation of ETFs in certain percentages will result in the objectives of Conservative, Balanced Alternative, All-World Hedged Equity, Controlled Growth and Accelerated Growth. Actual investment outcomes will vary.

The Model Portfolio does not pursue a Defined Outcome strategy, nor does it seek to provide a buffer against reference asset losses. The underlying Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see "Investor Suitability" in the prospectus.

Media Contact
Paul Damon for Innovator ETFs
+1 (802) 999-5526
paul@keramas.net

* ETF.com’s editorial team chose the finalists and then the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, an independent panel comprised of fifteen of the ETF industry’s leading analysts, consultants and investors, decided the winners.

Innovator ETFsTM, Defined Outcome ETFTM, Buffer ETFTM, Floor ETFTM, Enhanced ETFTM, Define Your FutureTM, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF RevolutionTM and other service marks and trademarks related to these marks are the exclusive property of Innovator Capital Management, LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Copyright © 2022 Innovator Capital Management, LLC.

800.208.5212

__________________________

1 Through 10.21.2022.
2 Through 10.21.2022.
3 Innovator set their quarterly flow record in Q2 ($1.292B), surpassing $1B in flows for the first time in a quarter and besting their prior record reached in in Q1.
4 According to data from Morningstar Direct as cited by MFWire.com: http://www.mfwire.com/article.asp?storyID=64284&wireID=2&r=innovator&template=article&bhcp=1
5 According to data from Morningstar Direct as cited by MFWire.com: http://www.mfwire.com/article.asp?storyID=64667&wireID=2&r=innovator&template=article&bhcp=1
According to data from Morningstar Direct as cited by MFWire.com: http://www.mfwire.com/article.asp?storyID=65032&bhcp=1


