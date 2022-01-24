U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Innovent Announces the Approval of Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) in Hong Kong Market for the Treatment of Adults With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma With A FGFR2 Fusion Or Rearrangement That Have Progressed After At Least One Prior Line Of Systemic Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases announced that the Hong Kong Department of Health (DH) has approved Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre, discovered by Incyte and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, is the first tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, a type of biliary tract cancer, in Hong Kong market, marking a new milestone following the successful approval of Pemazyre in Taiwan in June 2021 and the New Drug Applicant(NDA) acceptance by China's NMPA in July 2021.

The approval was based on the FIGHT-202 study, which is a Phase 2, multi-center, open-label, single-arm study (NCT02924376) evaluating the safety and efficacy of Pemazyre – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in adult (age ≥18 years) patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with documented FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. The major efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) determined by an independent review committee Per RECIST V1.1. As data cut of (April 4th,2020), a total of 108 subjects with FGFR 2 fusion/rearrangement was enrolled in the study and received 13.5mg pemigatinib per day, the ORR was 37.0% (95% CI: 27.94%, 46.86%), including 4 complete responses. The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.08 months with responses lasting ≥ 6 months in 26 of the 40 (66.0%) responding patients and ≥ 12 months in 15 (37.5%) patients. The safety analysis, including 147 patients, demonstrated that pemigatinib was generally well tolerated. Hyperphosphatemia was the most common (58.5%) treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE). TEAEs grade 3 or higher were reported in 68.7% of patients; the most frequent of which were hypophosphatemia (14.3%), arthralgia (6.1%), stomatitis 6.1%), hyponatremia (5.4%), abdominal pain (5.4%) and fatigue (5.4%).

For more information FIGHT-202, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02924376 or https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30109-1/fulltext.

Dr. Yongjun Liu, President of Innovent, stated: "The approval of Pemazyre in Hong Kong, following the approval in Taiwan earlier this year, further broadens Innovent's product portfolio and market coverage. Currently Innovent has developed a robust pipeline of 26 clinical assets and more than 80 projects in preclinical stage, along the way we have established strategic collaborations with a dozen of global and regional partners. We look forward to launching more innovative drugs to help fulfill unmet needs, overcome current therapeutic limitation and improve the life quality of patients."

"Cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common malignancy originated in the liver with a high incidence in Asia. This cancer is usually not diagnosed until it has already developed into an advanced unresectable and/or metastatic stage. There are limitations on current treatment options, which call for innovative drugs that could greatly enhance disease control as well as provide better life quality," stated Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent. "Data from previous clinical trials of Pemazyre in participants with advanced cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusion that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy has not only shown satisfactory safety results but also revealed compelling efficacy signals. In addition, Pemazyre is an orally administered medication that could improve convenience and patient compliance. The approval is a new milestone for Innovent; we look forward to hearing good news from NMPA as well and to bringing the therapeutic benefit of Pemazyre in the treatment of eligible patients with cholangiocarcinoma in the Greater China market."

About Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma and FGFR2 Rearrangement

Cholangiocarcinoma is a malignant tumour originated from biliary epithelium cells and it is categorized as intrahepatic or extrahepatic based on anatomical location of origin. The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma has been increasing progressively over the past decade. Surgery is the first priority for patients with resectable disease. However, most cholangiocarcinomas has been in advanced and/or metastatic status at diagnosis and lost the chance for surgical resection. The treatment options for patient who relapse after surgery or have advanced / metastatic disease are limited and the recommended therapy method is systemic chemotherapy with gemicitabine plus cisplatin, which has a medium overall survival of less than a year.

Aberrant signaling through FGFR resulting from gene amplification or mutation, chromosomal translocation, and ligand-dependent activation of the receptors has been demonstrated in multiple types of human cancers. Fibroblast growth factor receptor signaling contributes to the development of malignancies by promoting tumor cell proliferation, survival, migration, and angiogenesis. Results from early clinical studies of selective FGFR inhibitors, including Pemazyre, have shown a tolerable safety profile for the class and preliminary signs of clinical benefit in participants with FGF/FGFR alterations.

About Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

In April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Incyte's Pemazyre® (pemigatinib), a selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Japan, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer with a FGFR2 fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy. In Europe, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre® is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan.

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte, including pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In March 2020, Innovent announced that the first patient was dosed in the pivotal registrational trial evaluating pemigatinib in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma in China.

In June 2021, Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approved Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.

In July 2021, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Pemazyre®(pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement.

In Jan 2022, the Hong Kong Department of Health (DG) approved Pemazyre®(pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully-integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 29 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune diseases and other major therapeutic areas, with 6 products, TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection),PEMAZYRE® (pemigatinib) and Olverematinib (BCR TKI) officially approved for marketing in China, a Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab accepted for review in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and additional 18 molecules in clinical trials.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-the-approval-of-pemazyre-pemigatinib-in-hong-kong-market-for-the-treatment-of-adults-with-locally-advanced-or-metastatic-cholangiocarcinoma-with-a-fgfr2-fusion-or-rearrangement-that-have-progressed-after-at-l-301466319.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

