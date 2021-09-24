U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,655.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,306.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.40
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.19
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.90
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3870
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,895.26
    +1,383.38 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.06
    +17.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,125.57
    +486.17 (+1.64%)
     

Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI112 (IL-23 Monoclonal Antibody) in Patients with Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Group. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the first patient with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis has been successfully dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05003531) of recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit antibody injection (R & D code: IBI112) in China.

Study CIBI112A201 is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of IBI112 at different doses administered subcutaneously in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of subcutaneous injection of IBI112 at different doses in Chinese subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The safety of drugs and the difference of administration interval between different therapeutic regimens will also be investigated, so as to provide dose information for Phase 3 clinical studies. This is also the first Phase 2 clinical study of domestic innovative drugs targeting IL-23p19, which is a significant milestone.

Professor Jianzhong Zhang from Peking University People's Hospital, principal investigator of the study, stated, "The pathogenesis of psoriasis is complex. Psoriasis is difficult to treat, and the patients often suffer for a lifetime. Currently about 2% to 3% of the world's population suffers from psoriasis; about 80% to 90% of patients have plaque psoriasis, and nearly one third of the cases are moderate to severe. There are about 6 million patients with psoriasis in China. According to the literature, IL-23 monoclonal antibody has gained increasing attention in recent years due to its favorable efficacy and safety profiles. IBI112 is a novel IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody independently investigated and developed by Chinese enterprises. The results of Phase 1 clinical trial showed favorable safety and tolerability as well as potential advantages in the route of administration. We hope that IBI112 will be successful in the Phase 2 clinical trial, and provide an alternative treatment option for Chinese patients with psoriasis."

Dr. Qian Lei, Executive Director of Medical Sciences and Strategies of Special Diseases of Innovent, stated: "With the introduction of biologics drugs such as adalimumab and IL-17 into the clinic, compared with traditional systemic treatments, they undoubtedly offer alternative treatment options for patients with psoriasis, but there is still room for further improvement in terms of efficacy, safety, as well as maintaining a durable effect. Recently, a new generation of drugs targeting IL-23 has attracted special interests due to its excellent efficacy and favorable safety profile. IL-23 plays a key role in T cell-mediated response and is regarded as a pivotal initiator of immune-mediated diseases. In contrast to IL-17 monoclonal antibody, antibodies against IL23p19 have significant advantages in terms of generating a durable effect. IBI112 plays an anti-inflammatory role by blocking IL-23-mediated signaling pathway and has the potential to treat autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and inflammatory Bowel disease (IBD). Currently, there is no self-developed IL-23p19 inhibitors on the market in China. Results from the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of IBI112 has confirmed its favorable safety and tolerability profiles, and has preliminarily demonstrated its potential to serve a more patient-friendly treatment regimen. We are greatly encouraged that it can provide strong foundation for the subsequent clinical development. Based on this, in collaboration with our study sites, we are confident to advance the clinical development of IBI112 in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis as well as other indications to fulfill our mission of providing high-quality innovative biopharmaceuticals that are accessible to the vast majority of patients."

About IBI112

IBI112 is a monoclonal antibody independently developed by Innovent, with independent intellectual property rights. This product specifically binds to IL-23p19 subunit, thereby preventing IL-23 from binding to cell surface receptors, resulting in the inhibition of IL-23 receptor-mediated signaling pathway. Preclinical data demonstrated that IBI 112 has a, clear target and well-elucidated mechanism of action, and significant anti-inflammatory effect, suggesting that it may provide a more effective treatment option for patients with psoriasis or other autoimmune diseases.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, recurrent, inflammatory and systemic disease mediated by both genetic and environmental factors, which can occur in all age groups with no gender preference . The typical clinical presentation includes scaly erythema or plaque with localized or widespread distribution. It is, a lifetime long noninfectious condition, which is very difficult to treat. Psoriasis can be classified into psoriasis vulgaris (including guttate psoriasis and plaque psoriasis), pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis and arthropathic psoriasis. Approximately, 80 ~ 90% of patients have plaque psoriasis, and nearly 30% of the cases are moderate and severe. There are significant differences in the prevalence of psoriasis around the world, with more than 6 million patients in China. At present, in China, the main systemic treatments include methotrexate (MTX), cyclosporine A, retinoic acids and biological agents. Since 2019, psoriasis treatment in China has gradually entered the era of biological agents.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 26 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing in China, 1 asset's NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 15 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:
Sintilimab is not an approved product in the United States.
BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.
TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)
BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-a-phase-2-clinical-trial-of-ibi112-il-23-monoclonal-antibody-in-patients-with-moderate-to-severe-plaque-psoriasis-301384083.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 9.7% as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. There were a couple of catalysts for the stock. Novavax and its partner, Serum Institute of India, announced Thursday morning that they have filed for World Health Organization emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Novavax Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergency use listing is a prerequisite for exports to multiple countries. "Today's submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to cou

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Biogen Stock Pops, But D.C. Center Bans All — Not Just Aduhelm — Sales Reps

    Biogen stock jumped Thursday on a fresh buy rating even as the controversy surrounding Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm deepened.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Novavax and Serum Institute of India Announce Submission to World Health Organization for Emergency Use Listing of Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, with its partner, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), today announced a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing (EUL) of Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. The submission to WHO is based on the companies' previous regulatory s

  • The Cassava Sciences Saga Rages On — Why This Alzheimer's Update Didn't Save It

    Cassava said Wednesday that patients who received its experimental Alzheimer's drug showed improved cognition at a year. But SAVA stock dipped.

  • Verve Therapeutics' Gene-Editing Therapy Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action In Cardiovascular Disease

    Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has reported new preclinical data from 36 non-human primates (NHPs) with its lead candidate, VERVE-101. VERVE-101 is a potential single-course gene-editing treatment for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The data will be presented today at the TIDES USA Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference. VERVE-101 is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. VERVE-

  • Can you get Pfizer booster shot if you got Moderna or J&J COVID vaccine? What to know

    A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate that employs the company's adjuvant technology produced positive clinical trial results.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After FDA Authorizes Covid Boosters For Some People?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized Covid booster shots for people at risk of severe Covid? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why FibroGen Fell by More Than 9% on Wednesday

    The rising stock market had many winners on Wednesday, but alas for its shareholders FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) wasn't one of them. Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi has downshifted his recommendation for FibroGen stock. Choi's concern is the company's leading product, roxadustat, which targets anemia due to chronic kidney disease.

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • Pfizer Covid-19 Booster Shouldn’t Be for Moderna, J&J Vaccine Recipients, Health Official Says

    A federal health official said there isn’t enough data to support giving a Pfizer booster dose to people who have received other Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has announced top-line data from a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Related Content: Cassava CEO Goes Offensive Over Simufilam Data Allegations. The National Institutes of Health-funded study showed ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline in the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of treatment. 68% of study subjects improved on ADAS-Cog at 12

  • Biogen’s $20 Billion Slide Wipes Out Boost From Alzheimer’s Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- A rocky couple of months has completely erased gains for Biogen Inc. since its controversial Alzheimer’s disease medicine won approval from U.S. regulators in June, dealing a $20 billion blow to the biotech company.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global

  • A student athlete’s TikTok went viral after he developed myocarditis from the vaccine. Here’s what experts want you to know.

    A student athlete was diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but here's why experts don't want people to worry.

  • The FDA Authorized a Booster Shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine—But Not For Everyone

    The FDA authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot—but only for certain populations. Here's who qualifies

  • Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccine

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said on Thursday. Novavax has been prioritizing regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents. A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.