U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +1.10 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9330
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,367.31
    -916.93 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,281.35
    -168.26 (-0.64%)
     

Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed with CD73 Antibody in Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial for Advanced Solid Tumor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IVBXF

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announces that the first patient has been successfully dosed in the phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial of its proprietary CD73 antibody (development code: IBI325) in patients with advanced solid tumor.

The open-label, dose escalation phase 1a/1b study (NCT05119998) will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of IBI325 as a single agent and in combination with sintilimab in patients with advanced solid tumors. The recommended dose for further clinical studies will also be determined.

CD73 is an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine binds adenosine A2A andA2B receptors on immune cells and inhibits immune responses directed against tumors. IBI325, as a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, is expected to relief the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment and to work in combination with other cancer therapies such as PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies. A complete inhibition to CD73 both soluble and on cell surface has been well demonstrated in preclinical studies. And the anti-tumor activities of IBI325 were observed in various tumor models.

Professor Jinming Yu, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Shandong Cancer Hospital & Institute, stated, "CD73 is one of the most important targets in the adenosine pathway. Preclinical studies and preliminary clinical data from drugs in the same class has demonstrated the modulation effect of anti-CD73 in immune microenvironment. This new clinical trial will further evaluate the efficacy and safety profile of IBI325 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody and other immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced tumors."

"Our preclinical data suggested that IBI325 could completely inhibit the activity of CD73 molecule with no 'hook effect' compared with the other candidates in the same class. An outstanding synergistic effect of combination with IBI325 and sintilimab was also demonstrated," said Dr. Zhou hui, senior VP of Innovent, "IBI325 has the potential to become the best-in-class molecule. The new combination therapy of IBI325 and sintilimab would potentially address the existing unmet medical needs left by current immunotherapies. We are excited that IBI325 has come to the clinical development stage, and are committed to develop new safe and efficacious treatment option for patients with advanced tumor."

About IBI325

IBI325 is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine binds adenosine A2A andA2B receptors on immune cells and inhibits immune responses directed against tumors. IBI325 is expected to relief the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment and to work in combination with other cancer therapies such as PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies. A complete inhibition to CD73 both soluble and on cell surface has been well demonstrated in preclinical studies. And the anti-tumor activities of IBI325 were observed in various tumor models.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 29 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 6 products approved for marketing in China – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) and olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI), 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 18 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.
BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)
BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Disclaimer:

1. This indication is still under clinical study, which hasn't been approved in China.
2. Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.
3. For medical and healthcare professionals only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-first-patient-dosed-with-cd73-antibody-in-phase-1a1b-clinical-trial-for-advanced-solid-tumor-301488583.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Peninsula biotech stock loses 80% after eye drug's late-stage study fails

    The company still has a quartet of late-stage trials with the drug in various eye diseases and more than $700 million in cash.

  • Marinus Pharma Delays Status Epilepticus, IV Ganaxolone Clinical Trials Into 2023

    Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) expects data from the RAISE Phase 3 trial of ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus in 2H of 2023. Earlier data from the trial was expected in 2H of 2022. The delay is due to the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant and an interruption of clinical supply material associated with IV ganaxolone. Marinus has temporarily paused the RAISE trial after routine monitoring of stability batches of clinical supply material indicated that it became necessary

  • CVS Makes a Bold Play to Grow Its Business

    CVS Health wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle non-urgent healthcare needs and testing concepts including healthcare concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • Novavax starts shipping COVID vaccine to EU states

    Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company's Netherlands distribution center are expected to quickly follow, adding to the stockpile of the region as it struggles with a surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The initial doses of Nuvaxovid were manufactured by Novavax' partner the Serum Institute of India, company said.

  • Provention Bio Resubmits Teplizumab Application In US For Type-1 Diabetes

    Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) has resubmitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. The purpose of the resubmission is to address the FDA's pharmacokinetic (PK) comparability considerations contained in the complete response letter (CRL) issued last July and the Chemical, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) and product quality considerations. The CRL did not cite any clinical deficiencies related to the effic

  • French finally seek approval for Covid jab after series of setbacks

    France is finally seeking approval for its Covid vaccine after a series of setbacks that left Sanofi lagging behind its rivals.

  • Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.0% in trading on Monday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boos

  • Emma Roberts Rocks A Cute Bikini While On Vacay—And Her Abs Are Absolutely Killer

    Emma Roberts rocks a bikini while on vacay in Costa Rica—and her abs are absolutely killer in new Instagram photos. Yoga and Pilates are her go-to workouts.

  • After 5 years, plans for controversial Wilsonville hospital scrapped

    UHS had secured conditional approval, but the corporation decided the conditions were "untenable."

  • How Vitamin D Affects Omicron Symptoms, According To New Research

    There is conflicting research on how vitamin D may impact the severity of Omicron COVID-19 infections for those who are nutrient deficient, but new evidence suggests the supplement may bolster your immunity in part.

  • AstraZeneca to supply Canada with 100,000 doses of Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19

    AstraZeneca Canada has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada for the supply of 100,000 doses of Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination for the prevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) of COVID-19 in those patient populations who require additional protection.

  • PolarityTE's SkinTE Meets Primary, Secondary Goals In Venous Leg Ulcers Trial

    PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) has announced results from a multi-center randomized controlled trial evaluating SkinTE for Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU). There were twenty-nine participants, with 14 receiving SkinTE plus standard of care (SOC) and 15 receiving SOC alone. 71% (10/14) of participants receiving SkinTE plus SOC had wound closure at 12 weeks versus 33% (5/15) of participants receiving SOC alone (p=0.046). Percent Area Reduction (PAR) assessed at 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks was significantly gr

  • 4 Myths About Bone Health—Fact or Fiction

    Here’s what you need to know about what really keeps your bones strong for life.

  • Fascinating new device lets blind people ‘see’ with their arms

    A group of researchers at the Technical University of Munich have created a device that helps blind people see. Manuel Zahn and Armaghan Ahmad Khan have published a paper on the device. The paper hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet, but the device itself seems promising. This device helps blind people see The device is composed of … The post Fascinating new device lets blind people ‘see’ with their arms appeared first on BGR.