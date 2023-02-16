U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,147.60
    +11.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.05
    +38.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.59
    +110.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.97
    +21.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0480 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8910
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,660.98
    +2,507.82 (+11.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.18
    +52.06 (+10.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,675.61
    +173.75 (+0.63%)
     

Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial (CLEAR) of Picankibart (Anti-IL23p19 Monoclonal Antibody) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

·6 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Group. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announced that the first patient with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis has been successfully dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial (CLEAR) of picankibart (R&D code: IBI112), a recombinant anti-interleukin 23p19 subunit (IL23p19) antibody injection.

The CLEAR study (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05645627) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of picankibart in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This study plans to enroll approximately 500 subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. After 4 weeks of screening, subjects who met the eligibility criteria of the study will be randomized in a 2:2:1 ratio to picankibart group 1 (initial dose of 200mg and subsequently 200mg every 12 weeks thereafter), picankibart group 2 (initial dose of 200mg and subsequently 100mg every 12 weeks thereafter), or placebo group. The research period is expected to be 68 weeks.

The CLEAR study is the first phase 3 clinical study of IL-23 class innovative drugs in China. Innovent will continue to leverage its leading position in clinical development and guarantee the high quality of innovative drugs, and strive to provide better treatment options for psoriasis patients as soon as possible.

Professor Yuling Shi of Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital, the Principal Investigator of the Study, stated, "Psoriasis is not only a skin disease, but also a systemic disease, with millions of patients in China. Due to the slow progression of the disease, the vast majority of patients require long-term treatment or even lifelong medication. The disease itself and its co-morbidities have a significant impact on the patient's quality of life, and even physical and psychological health. However, currently, for Chinese patients, the treatment needs are far from being met. Picankibart is a biological independently developed in China. Data from phase 2 clinical study have shown significant clinical benefit and improvement in quality of life for patients treated with picankibart. We look forward to the efficacy of picankibart in phase 3 clinical study, and also look forward to the launch of more domestic innovative drugs, benefiting more patients in China."

Dr. Qian Lei, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated: "The new generation of drugs targeting IL-23 has shown excellent efficacy and good safety, especially compared with anti-IL-17 monoclonal antibody drugs. The long-term efficacy of IL-23p19 antibody drugs has made it a new choice for the treatment of psoriasis. Picankibart, independently developed by Innovent, is the first anti-IL23p19 antibody drug which has completed phase 2 clinical study in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and has obtained good efficacy and safety results. It also showed the obvious advantages of long-dose interval and long-term efficacy. At week52, 66.7%~86.0% of the subjects who received picankibart achieving PASI90; 81.6%~88.0% of the subjects achieved PASI 75, and in one of the groups received picankibart, about 48.0 % of subjects achieved complete skin lesions clearance (PASI 100). Compared with current drugs on the market，picankibart shows a great potential for both efficacy and safety, and could be offered as a more optimal treatment option. Based on this, we are fully confident and will make all the efforts to advance the development of the CLEAR study, and plan to synchronize the use of the auto-injector in this study. We are striving to provide more convenient, user-friendly and effective treatment options for patients with moderate and severe plaque psoriasis as soon as possible".

About Picankibart (Anti-IL23p19 Monoclonal Antibody)

Picankibart (R&D code: IBI112) is a monoclonal antibody independently developed by Innovent, with independent intellectual property rights. This product specifically binds to IL-23p19 subunit, thereby preventing IL-23 from binding to cell surface receptors, resulting in the inhibition of the IL-23 receptor-mediated signaling pathway. Preclinical data demonstrated that picankibart has a clear target and well-elucidated mechanism of action and significant anti-inflammatory effect. Further, good safety and tolerability have been demonstrated in the phase 1 clinical study，and confirmed in the completed phase 2 clinical study, showing long-dose interval and long-term efficacy advantages. Picankibart is expected to provide more effective treatment options for patients with autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, recurrent, inflammatory and systemic disease mediated by both genetic and environmental factors, which can occur in all age groups with no gender preference. The typical clinical presentation includes scaly erythema or plaque with non-infections, localized or widespread distribution. It is a life-long noninfectious condition, which is very difficult to treat. Psoriasis can be classified into psoriasis vulgaris (including guttate psoriasis and plaque psoriasis), pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis and arthropathic psoriasis. Approximately, 80~90% of patients have plaque psoriasis, and nearly 30% of the cases are moderate and severe. There are significant differences in the prevalence of psoriasis around the world, with more than 6 million patients in China. At present, in China, the main systemic treatments include methotrexate (MTX), cyclosporine A, retinoic acids and biological agents. Since 2019, first-line treatment of psoriasis in China has gradually entered the era of biological agents.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform that includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 36 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major therapeutic areas, among them, 7 varieties were selected for the national "Major New Drug Creation" special project, 8 products approved for marketing in China – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) ,olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) ,Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo®( selpercatinib), 3 asset under NMPA NDA review, 6 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 19 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

Note:

TYVYT® (Sintilimab Injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). Cyramza® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Retsevmo® (selpercatinib, Eli Lilly). Retsevmo® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Disclaimer:

1.  This indication is still under clinical study and hasn't been approved in China.

2.  Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug/indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-a-phase-3-clinical-trial-clear-of-picankibart-anti-il23p19-monoclonal-antibody-in-patients-with-moderate-to-severe-plaque-psoriasis-301747546.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

    IPG Photonics' (IPGP) Q4 results reflect lower revenues from cutting applications in China and Europe.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • UPDATE 3-Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • A salary below this amount is a dating deal-breaker for many Americans, survey shows — why you should talk money on your very first date

    New data reveals 1 in 3 Americans didn't discuss finances before marriage — and many wish they had.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Boston Beer stock down 10% after company swings to surprise quarterly loss

    Shares of Boston Beer Co. (SAM) dropped more than 11% in the extended session Wednesday after the beverage company reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss, saying that margins came in below expectations mostly due to its production mix and “supply-chain inefficiencies.” The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2023 GAAP EPS of $7.37.

  • Good News: Biden's News Retirement Saver's Match Could Help You Save More For Retirement

    The SECURE 2.0 Act was recently signed into law by President Biden. Coming just a few years after the first SECURE Act, this legislation makes a bevy of changes designed to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement … Continue reading → The post Retirement Saver's Credit Goes Further in Conversion to Saver's Match appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco Beats Profit, Sales Estimates And Gives Investors This Bonus

    Cisco once again announced a dividend hike as it posted December-quarter earnings that topped views.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Shopify Stock Rally Snuffed Out On Weak 2023 Revenue Outlook

    Shopify reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates but 2023 revenue guidance fell short of expectations.

  • Palantir Stock Is Still Surging. It’s Not Just Earnings Causing Excitement.

    Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.

  • The Average New Car Payment Sounds Like A Sick Joke

    Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.

  • Cisco Raises Outlook as Its Earnings Top Expectations

    Cisco Systems Inc. raised its outlook for the year after posting better-than-expected results, a bright spot among technology companies facing continuing challenges from inflation and other macroeconomic impacts. The results beat Cisco’s forecast for the quarter on both the top and bottom lines, and its outlook for the current quarter also came in ahead of Wall Street estimates, according to FactSet. Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren attributed the increased full-year outlook to Cisco’s growing recurring revenue base and remaining performance obligations, backlog and steps taken to improve its supply.

  • Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    (Reuters) -Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • ‘I am trying to feverishly save for retirement’: My fiancé pays $1,700 a month to the IRS and owes student debt. We’re both 57. Should I marry him for his Social Security and pension?

    'For 14 of these years my fiancé worked many jobs, and always had payroll tax deductions, but chose not to file yearly income taxes'

  • Good News: A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive

    A Roth 401(k) is a solid option for retirement savers, especially those who don't anticipate finding themselves in a lower tax bracket when they retire. A Roth 401(k) works similarly to other retirement savings accounts - you put your money … Continue reading → The post A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Ohio Train Derailment: 6 Things to Know

    Service on the rail line has been restored since, and the National Transportation Safety Board, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Norfolk Southern are still on site assessing the situation and providing assistance for local families. Ohio governor Mike DeWine ordered a 1-mile-by-2-mile area around the derailment site to be evacuated on Feb. 6. “Norfolk Southern has been closely coordinating with the Columbiana County Health District, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio EPA, and the U.S. EPA, as well as its own experts and contractors to monitor and mitigate environmental issues and concerns,” said the company’s website, where Norfolk Southern is providing updates about its response.

  • 10 Investors Score $117 Billion On Tesla Stock's Double 'Bubble'

    What's it like to make more than $110 billion in five weeks on just one S&P 500 stock? Ask the largest owners of Tesla stock.