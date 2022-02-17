U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.25
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,815.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,569.75
    -30.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.80
    -6.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.11
    -2.55 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4870
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,106.77
    -5.29 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.20
    +3.82 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,365.56
    -94.84 (-0.35%)
     

Innovent Announces Two Registration Studies of IBI306 (anti-PCSK-9 antibody) Met Primary Endpoint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IVBXF

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announces that the primary endpoint was met in two Chinese registration studies of recombinant full-human anti-PCSK-9 monoclonal antibody (R&D code: IBI306, independently developed by Innovent), the CREDIT-1 study of non-familiar hypercholesterolemia (non-FH) patients at high / very high cardiovascular risk and the CREDIT-4 study of patients with hypercholesterolemia including non-FH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in China. The results of CREDIT-1 and CREDIT-4 related studies will be presented at international academic conferences in future.

As of February 2022, three key registration studies of IBI306 have been completed and successfully met the primary endpoint, where CREDIT-2 study for the treatment of Chinese HeFH patients was the first to meet the primary endpoint in August 2021. Innovent plans to communicate with the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on the submission of a new drug application (NDA) for IBI306 in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and combined hyperlipidemia.

The results of CREDIT-1 study showed that after 48 weeks of continuous treatment with IBI306 in Chinese patients with non-FH at high / very high cardiovascular risk, the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels of the control arm were significantly reduced compared with the placebo arm（LS mean difference of 450 mg Q4W= -65.04%, 97.5%CI: -70.22% ~ -59.86%, p<0.0001; LS mean difference of 600 mg Q6W=-57.31%, 97.5%CI: -63.95% ~ -50.68%, p<0.0001).

CREDIT-4 study has demonstrated that after 12 weeks of continuous treatment with IBI306 in Chinese patients with hypercholesterolemia including non-FH and HeFH, the LDL-C levels of control arm were also significantly reduced compared with the placebo arm (LS mean difference of 450 mg Q4W= -63.02%, 95%CI: -66.48% ~ -59.56%, p<0.0001). During the research period of both studies, IBI306 demonstrates a good safety profile in both studies, similar to the reported safety profile of other marketed PCSK-9 inhibitors.

Hypercholesterolemia is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease and stroke, which seriously threaten people's health. The prevalence of hypercholesterolemia in China is as high as 26.3%. For hypercholesterolemia, statins remain as the cornerstone of treatment. Nevertheless, many patients treated with statins still fail to achieve LDL-C reduction targets. Moreover, high - intensity statin therapy may post safety concerns in Chinese population due to ethnic differences in this disease.

PCSK-9 inhibitors, which can potently reduce LDL-C levels with a good safety profile, have been gradually recognized by clinicians as novel therapeutic regimens in recent years. Although there are various imported PCSK-9 inhibitors marketed in the Chinese market, there are some limitations in terms of economy and convenience. IBI306 is an innovative drug independently developed by Innovent. It is the PCSK-9 inhibitor that take the lead in carrying out long-term, large-scale, randomized and double-blind phase III clinical studies in China, and explored and optimized the treatment regimen with long-interval dosing.

The principal investigator of the CREDIT-1 and CREDIT-4 studies, Prof. Yong Huo, from the Peking University First Hospital stated, "The results of two clinical studies, CREDIT-1 and CREDIT-4, are encouraging, especially in CREDIT-1 IBI306 achieved long-interval dosing which showed the LDL-C levels of Chinese patients with hypercholesterolemia were significantly reduced after long-term administration of this regimen. It facilitates achieving better treatment compliance in clinical practice. And we look forward to the approval and marketing of IBI306, to provide a friendlier and accessible treatment option for patients with hypercholesterolemia in China."

Dr. Lei Qian, Executive Director of Innovent, stated: " At present, cardiovascular diseases induced by hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and obesity are prevalent in China and have seriously affected the health of Chinese. Previous CREDIT-2 study has shown that IBI306 can effectively reduce LDL-C levels in Chinese HeFH patients. The results of these two clinical studies, CREDIT-1 and CREDIT-4, further confirmed the clinical significance of IBI306 in the treatment of patients with different types of hypercholesterolemia in China. With the successive completion of various clinical studies, it is expected to propose a new drug application for IBI306 this year. We are very confident that through solid scientific development and clinical research, we will strive to promote high-quality biopharmaceuticals to benefit patients with hypercholesterolemia in China as soon as possible."

About Three Registration Clinical Studies of IBI306

The CREDIT-1 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of IBI306 in Chinese patients with non-familial hypercholesterolemia (hypercholesterolemia with cardiovascular risk) (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04289285). The primary efficacy measure was the percentage reduction from baseline in LDL-C after 48 weeks of treatment.

The CREDIT-2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IBI306 in Chinese subjects with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04759534). The primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage reduction from baseline in LDL-C after 12-week treatment.

The CREDIT-4 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of IBI306 in Chinese patients with hypercholesterolemia (including non-familial hypercholesterolemia and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia) (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04709536). The primary efficacy measure was the percentage reduction from baseline in LDL-C after 12 weeks of treatment.

About Hypercholesterolemia

In recent years, the blood lipid level of the Chinese population has gradually increased, and the prevalence of dyslipidemia has increased significantly with an overall prevalence of 40.4% in Chinese adults. The increase of serum cholesterol level in the population will lead to an increase of about 9.2 million cardiovascular disease events in China during 2010 ~ 2030. Dyslipidemia characterized by elevated LDL-C or Total Cholesterol (TC) is an important independent risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

At present, the treatment of hyperlipidemia in China is not optimistic. According to the 2020 China Cardiovascular Health and Disease Report, the diagnostic rate, treatment rate and control rate of dyslipidemia in Chinese adults is still low. The percentage of patients with dyslipidemia met the LDL-C reduction goal is even more alarming. Current lipid-lowering therapies do not meet the clinical needs in the field of hyperlipidemia. Anti-PCSK-9 monoclonal antibody has a mechanism of action different from existing lipid-lowering drugs and can effectively reduce LDL-C levels, which is expected to provide a better treatment option for Chinese patients with hypercholesterolemia.

About IBI306 (PCSK-9 inhibitor)

IBI306, developed by Innovent, is an lgG2 fully human monoclonal antibody that can specifically bind to PCSK-9 and reduce LDL-C level by inhibiting PCSK-9-mediated low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) endocytosis, subsequently enhancing the clearance of LDL-C, resulting in a reduction in LDL-C level.

As of now, three IBI306 registration trials met the primary endpoint. The results of phase I and II clinical study are published in JACC Asia, an internationally renowned journal of cardiology. CREDIT-2 phase III study results will be disclosed at the ACC meeting 2022.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 29 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 6 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) and Olverematinib (BCR TKI) – officially approved for marketing in China, 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 18 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)
BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Disclaimer:

1. This indication is still under clinical study, which hasn't been approved in China or the U.S.
2. Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.
3. For medical and healthcare professionals only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-announces-two-registration-studies-of-ibi306-anti-pcsk-9-antibody-met-primary-endpoint-301483771.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • Nvidia stock declines ahead of reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.

  • Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

    Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because every major auto player wants to compete in this space. Now, it has happened again with a major player leaving Musk behind.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild N

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.