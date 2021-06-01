U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.13
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.00
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    28.18
    +0.17 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4225
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4200
    -0.1500 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,741.30
    +2,498.28 (+7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.62
    -5.79 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,844.77
    -15.31 (-0.05%)
     

Innovent Biologics and AnHeart Therapeutics Jointly Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Taletrectinib in Greater China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart"), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, today jointly announce an exclusive license agreement for the co-development and commercialization of AnHeart's lead drug candidate, taletrectinib – a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to effectively target ROS1 and NTRK - in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent will obtain exclusive rights to co-develop and commercialize taletrectinib in Greater China. AnHeart will continue to be responsible for the development of taletrectinib up to regulatory approval in mainland China and for supplying taletrectinib for both developmental and commercial purposes in Greater China. Innovent has the right to co-develop taletrectinib in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan up to regulatory approval.

According to the agreement, AnHeart will receive an upfront payment, R&D fees, and potential milestone payments totaling USD189 million in addition to tiered royalties based on annual net sales of taletrectinib in Greater China.

Taletrectinib is currently undergoing three phase 2 studies, including (i) the phase 2 study for first line treatment of TKI-naive and second line treatment of TKI-pretreated ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in China, (ii) the phase 2 study for NTRK-positive solid tumors in China, and (iii) the phase 2 study for first line and second line treatment of ROS1-positive NSCLC globally.

"We are excited to collaborate with Innovent, a leading biopharmaceutical company which has demonstrated outstanding development and commercialization capabilities, to commercialize taletrectinib in greater China," said Jerry Junyuan Wang, PhD, CEO and co-founder of AnHeart. "Following the first commercial partnership in Korea we entered into with NewG Lab in July 2020, our collaboration with Innovent further advances our mission to accelerate global patient access to taletrectinib upon approval."

Dr. Yong Jun Liu, president of Innovent, stated, "We are very pleased to enter a collaboration with AnHeart. We have been impressed with our partner's capability to advance the global development of taletrectinib and we are excited to help bring taletrectinib to patients in Greater China. This collaboration further strengthens our position in oncology by adding a late stage and potential best-in-class targeted therapy into our portfolio. At the same time, it further proves that Innovent is an ideal partner for biopharmaceutical companies in terms of accelerating development and commercialization progress."

About Taletrectinib

Taletrectinib is an investigational next-generation TKI designed to effectively target ROS1 and NTRK with potential to treat TKI-naïve or pretreated patients. ROS1 rearrangement is estimated to be an oncogenic driver in approximately 2 to 3 percent of patients with advanced NSCLC, and NTRK fusion is estimated to be an oncogenic driver in approximately 0.5 percent of patients across multiple advanced solid tumors. There's very limited approved therapy available for advanced ROS1-positive lung cancer patients and NTRK-positive cancer patients in Greater China. After treatment with existing therapies, most patients eventually acquire resistance for which there are significant unmet medical needs globally.

AnHeart has observed a 100% overall response rate (ORR) by investigator review from 11 ROS1-positive NSCLC patients who were not previously treated with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) utilizing a January 15, 2021 data cut-off from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing taletrectinib TRUST trial. Taletrectinib was also generally well-tolerated. These data demonstrate the potential for taletrectinib to be a best-in-class treatment. Data with more patient from first line (ROS1 TKI naive) and second line (ROS1 TKI pretreated) will be published during the 2021 ASCO.

More information about the ongoing TRUST study of taletrectinib may be found by searching clinical trial identifier NCT04395677 at https://clinicaltrials.gov.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 24 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 4 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) – officially approved for marketing in China, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S. , 6 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 14 molecules in clinical trials. In 2019, TYVYT® was the first PD-1 inhibitor included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and the only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL in that year.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

About AnHeart

AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapies. AnHeart is headquartered in Hangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and has a subsidiary AnHeart Therapeutics Inc. in New York. Led by a management team with a successful track record of clinical development, AnHeart is developing three clinical stage oncology programs globally. For more information, please visit: https://anhearttherapeutics.com/.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

AnHeart Therapeutics, Co., Ltd Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates and our research and development programs; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our product candidates by physicians and patients; and (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This Presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or regulatory agencies in other countries. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovent-biologics-and-anheart-therapeutics-jointly-announce-exclusive-license-agreement-for-taletrectinib-in-greater-china-301302354.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Irish Central Bank Official Says Crypto’s Popularity Is ‘Great Concern’

    Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the regulator, warned that investors could lose all their money.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • DCG’s Barry Silbert: ‘Dogecoin Is Overvalued’

    The Dogecoin price may be finishing May off its highs for the month, but it has still been a rock star asset after advancing more than 6,000% year-to-date.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Vertex Energy: Shares Could More Than Triple from Here, Says Top Analyst

    Investors are first and foremost after returns, although it is safe to assume most do not expect their investments to more than quadruple during a few sessions only. That, however, was the fortune bestowed on Vertex Energy (VTNR) shareholders toward the end of last week. Between Wednesday’s close and trotting off to the weekend on Friday, shares soared by 339%. But, if you think you’ve missed the boat, do not fret. According to H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal, there’s a way to go still. Dayal reiterated a Buy on VTNR stock and increased the price target from $4 to $25. Even after last week’s mighty share haul, there’s upside of 220% from current levels. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) So, what’s all the hoopla about? Well, Vertex has agreed to purchase Shell’s Mobile, Alabama, refinery for $75 million. The deal is expected to close by 4Q21. The company has said it intends to invest $85 million in converting the facility's hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel. This should be done by the end of next year, and by 2023 the move is expected to generate revenue of $3 billion and gross profit of $400 million. The deal, says Dayal, is nothing less than “transformational.” “We believe this transaction positions Vertex as a unique energy transition play where investors could reap the benefits of favorable regulatory drivers supporting the growth in demand for renewable diesel, while also benefiting from price stability (and potential improvements), in our opinion, from artificial supply constraints being imposed by the same regulations on conventional energy products,” the 5-star analyst opined. What’s more, bringing its renewable diesel to market according to the “execution timeline,” could see the company zoom ahead of most of the competition by 2-3 years, “at significantly lower capex.” This will potentially enable the company to “harvest above average margins” for the same period. Dayal thinks the Street has mostly overlooked Vertex’ various assets and cash flow generation ability, but says the deal should make the company “hard to ignore going forward.” The last remark is telling, as currently only one other analyst is following Vertex’ progress. While their rating is also a Buy, their model has not to been altered following the deal’s announcement. As such, Vertex currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, backed by a $13.5 average price target. Nevertheless, going by this figure, the shares are still anticipated to add 73% of muscle over the next 12 months. (See Vertex stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Cutting Their Bullish Wagers on Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest sign that commodities prices may have reached a peak: Hedge funds have pulled their money out of the markets for three straight weeks. Investors are cutting their bullish bets on everything from crops to copper to natural gas. Hedge-fund holdings this week in 20 of the 23 commodities tracked in the Bloomberg Commodity Index fell by the most since November, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ICE.Milder weather is raising the prospect of bigger harvests across the U.S., while also reducing demand for natural gas. Oil markets are bracing for bigger supplies. And China, the world’s biggest commodities buyer, is moving to contain high raw material prices. In sum, the seemingly relentless price rallies that some have described as a commodity supercycle are in doubt with bearish factors emerging amid inflation fears and demand concerns.What the pullback in hedge fund positions in particular suggests is that any future price gains will depend more on actual supply and demand rather than speculative buying across raw materials. “We’re back to more normal fundamentals, not outside distorted fundamentals,” Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa, said by phone Friday.Blasts of rainfall in parts of the U.S. crop belt are expected to increase yield prospects for corn and soybeans. The bigger harvests would help replenish depleted global stockpiles.Net-bullish bets for Chicago corn slumped for the sixth straight week to the lowest since December while those for soybean meal were cut in half, the regulatory data showed.In energy markets, hedge funds have slashed net-long stakes in natural gas by 7% to the lowest in six weeks as mild U.S. weather conditions dampen demand.Bullish oil positions are at the lowest in about five months as the market braces for potentially more supply coming from major producing countries, including Iran.Net-long copper bets on the Comex in New York are at the lowest in more than 10 months as Beijing makes moves to contain surging raw material prices, including a “zero tolerance” policy for hoarding the metal.Bright SpotsThere are a few outliers. Funds are showing more appetite for arabica coffee, the type favored by Starbucks Corp., and net-bullish positions are at the highest since November 2016 as drought continues to be a concern for top shipper Brazil.Investors are also being lured back to gold as an inflation hedge, increasing net-long bets to the highest level in 20 weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • China Takes Its Most Visible Measure Yet to Curb Yuan’s Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging yuan.The nation’s financial institutions will need to hold 7% of their foreign exchange in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank statement Monday. That’s an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such hike since 2007. The move, which the People’s Bank of China said will help liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore -- putting pressure on the yuan to weaken. The Chinese currency fell 0.2% at 7:06 p.m. in Hong Kong on Monday.Although analysts said the direct impact may be small, the move is the clearest signal by the PBOC that it’s unhappy about the yuan’s surge to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had until now limited their response to rhetoric: a former central bank official and a state-media commentary talked down the currency over the weekend.“The PBOC wants to show the market -- if the rally keeps going, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “It’s more of a symbolic move, as no matter how the PBOC boosts funding costs on foreign exchange, the rate on the yuan will almost always be higher.”Betting on the yuan has been a successful strategy in the past year. The currency has surged 13% against the dollar since last May, when it was near its lowest level since 2008 amid the effects of the pandemic and the trade war with the U.S. Brokerages including Citic Securities Co., Scotiabank and Westpac Banking Corp. expect the currency to climb to 6.2 against the dollar from the current 6.3736. That would be the strongest since a 2015 devaluation.The yuan is supported by China’s economic recovery and its higher-yielding markets are attractive to global investors. A backdrop of imported inflation is bolstering the argument for a stronger yuan. Against a basket of trading partners, the Chinese currency is the strongest since 2016.The foreign-exchange reserve ratio hike will likely freeze about $20 billion of liquidity, according to Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The increase demonstrates the Chinese central bank’s strong determination to curb rapid appreciation in the yuan, and PBOC has more tools if speculation emerges in the currency market, he said.Recent history shows traders should be wary. In the wake of the devaluation, the yuan fell about 11% by the end of 2016, surged 11% through its 2018 peak, before reversing again to sink 13% by September 2019. When momentum in the yuan became too extreme, authorities often took steps to arrest the moves. In early 2018, for instance, the yuan fell the most in two months as authorities gave banks the green light to submit quotes for weaker fixings.Beijing seems to be sticking to its goal of liberalizing markets as part of President Xi Jinping’s plans to reduce moral hazard. It’s not just the yuan where direct intervention is now an unusual sight. The ‘national team’ of state-backed funds is rarely seen in the $12 trillion stock market anymore, unless moves risk turning into panic or mania. Even in the commodities market, where officials are struggling to cool prices, efforts have largely been verbal rather than direct.If the central bank takes additional assertive actions, such as setting dramatically weaker fixings, that could reinforce the belief that only heavy-handed intervention is worth paying attention to. Yet the Communist Party has made it clear it will act to reduce speculation and guard against risks to financial stability, especially in the run-up to the centenary of the Party’s founding this July.“We don’t see this as an one-off change, but likely the start of a trend,” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered, said of Monday’s move by the PBOC. “It could be seen as a new mechanism to manage the yuan in the medium term, together with other counter-cyclical measures.”(Updates with former official’s comment in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.