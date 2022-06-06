U.S. markets closed

Innovent Presents Clinical Data of Phase I Study for IBI351 (KRAS G12C Inhibitor) as Monotherapy for Solid Tumors at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

·6 min read
  • IVBXF

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today presented the preliminary data of IBI351 (GFH925) (KRASG12C inhibitor) from dose escalation portion of a phase I clinical trial (NCT05005234) at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Phase I dose-escalation study of IBI351 (GFH925) monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Poster Presentation, Abstract #: 3110

IBI351(GFH925) is a novel, irreversible covalent inhibitor of KRASG12C mutation. The NCT05005234 study presented was a first-in-human study conducted in China to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of IBI351 monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors who failed or intolerant to standard of care treatment. As data cutoff (15 April 2022), 31 subjects were enrolled in the study, including 25 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, 5 colorectal cancer and 1 pancreatic cancer. Approximately 30% patients received 3 lines or above prior systemic anticancer therapy. The highlights of the study results were as follows:

  • Of 21 patients (including 16 non-small cell lung cancer and 5 colorectal cancer) having at least 1 tumor assessment per RECISTv1.1, 9 achieved PR, with investigator assessed ORR 42.9% and DCR 81%.

  • Of 12 patients with NSCLC treated at/above doses of 700mg once daily, 6 achieved PR, with investigator assessed ORR 50% and DCR 83.3%.

  • Of 5 CRC patients, 2 achieved PR, with investigator assessed ORR 40% and DCR 60%.

  • As data cutoff, IBI351 was well tolerated. No DLT was reported and MTD was not reached. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 93.5% (29/31) patients and the most common TRAEs were anemia, transferase increased, bilirubin increased, vomiting and diarrhea. The majority of the TRAEs were grade 1-2 with 12.9% (4/31) of patients reporting grade 3 TRAEs. There were no grade 4-5 TRAEs or TRAEs led to treatment discontinuation.

Favorable safety and tolerability and promising antitumor activity of IBI351 monotherapy were observed in previously-treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer harboring KRASG12C mutation. As data cutoff, dose escalation is still ongoing. More data will be presented at the future medical meeting.

Professor Yi-Long Wu from Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, stated: "KRASG12C mutation occurs in about 2~4% of non-small cell lung cancer and 2.5% of colorectal cancer in China, and no KRASG12C inhibitor was approved yet in China. IBI351 is a novel, irreversible covalent inhibitor of KRASG12C mutation. The preliminary data shows the favorable safety and promising activity of IBI351 (GFH925) monotherapy in KRAS G12C mutated advanced solid tumor. We look forward to more positive clinical data from this study. "

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated: "We are pleased to present our clinical development updates at the 2022 ASCO, and that IBI351 monotherapy demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety data in phase I dose-escalation study. We are working to advancing into late stage clinical development to explore the potential of IBI351 in monotherapy and combo-therapy. We hope to benefit more cancer patients as we are exploring next-generation immunotherapies."

To learn more about Innovent's R&D updates and activities at 2022 ASCO, please visit https://investor.innoventbio.com/cn/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/.

About IBI351/GFH925 (KRASG12C Inhibitor)

Discovered by GenFleet Therapeutics, GFH925 (Innovent R&D code: IBI351) is a novel, orally active, potent KRASG12C inhibitor designed to effectively target the GTP/GDP exchange, an essential step in pathway activation, by modifying the cysteine residue of KRASG12C protein covalently and irreversibly. Preclinical cysteine selectivity studies demonstrated high selectivity of IBI351 towards G12C. Subsequently, IBI351 effectively inhibits the downstream signal pathway to induce tumor cells' apoptosis and cell cycle arrest. In September 2021, Innovent and GenFleet Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of IBI351 in China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) with additional option-in rights for global development and commercialization.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 32 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major therapeutic areas, with 7 products approved for marketing in China – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) and olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) and Cyramza® (ramucirumab), 2 asset under NMPA NDA review, 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 19 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). Cyramza® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "Company") , are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

