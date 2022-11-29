U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.12
    -1.82 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,819.34
    -30.12 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,042.61
    -6.89 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.22
    +2.26 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.36
    +2.12 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0342
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6880
    -0.2130 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,438.61
    +173.10 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    -0.36 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.18
    +47.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Innoveo Announces Rollout of Digital Underwriting Workbench Solution

·2 min read

Accelerator enables insurance underwriters to automate decisions with a comprehensive integrated workbench, providing a faster and more responsive stakeholder experience throughout the underwriting process

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code platform today announced the rollout of their newly enhanced Digital Underwriting Workbench solution for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers.

Innoveo Logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)
Innoveo Logo with tagline (PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)

Innoveo developed the Digital Underwriting Workbench solution to help solve key challenges within the insurance underwriting process, including poor transparency in the underwriting process, lengthy cycle times based on manual engagements, and lack of integrations and coordination across multiple platforms & stakeholders. In the past year, two innovative US-based insurance carriers have leveraged this Innoveo accelerator to streamline and empower their underwriters toward better and faster decision-making.

With the workbench solution, underwriting teams get a singular view across multiple systems along with automated data intake so less time is spent on mundane tasks as well as data consolidation or data correlation. The underwriters will have more capacity to process new business, enabled to automate and make informed decisions based on real-time data and analytics, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

"The solution provides a single pane of glass experience to underwriting teams, optimizes the underwriting processes, automates repetitive manual tasks, and enables straight-through-processing," said Thiru Sivasubramanian, Chief Solutions Officer at Innoveo. "Using Innoveo's digital underwriting workbench, insurers have a pre-configured solution to jumpstart digitization, leverage product templates, improve productivity throughout the underwriting process, reduce turnaround times and drive collaboration across teams."

Capabilities of the solution include:

  • Case Management with rules-based decision management, execution, automation and routing

  • Insurance product templates with options for Rate/ Quote / Bind / Issue or integration with existing rating engines

  • Persona-based user journeys for personalized experiences

  • Provide the Underwriting team with real-time data, filters, and view/edit options for analysis & decisioning

  • Customizable business rules to support quick declines and underwriting triage

  • API enabled for ingestion of third-party data sources improving efficiency and data integrity

  • Extraction of structured and unstructured data including broker emails, apps, loss runs and driver/vehicle or integration with existing Intelligent Document Processing platforms

About Innoveo

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoveo-announces-rollout-of-digital-underwriting-workbench-solution-301688081.html

SOURCE Innoveo

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Intensifies HPC Chip Rivalry With Intel, Nvidia, AMD With Latest Launch

    Amazon.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud-computing unit launched new chips to power the highest-end of computing, supporting weather forecasting and gene sequencing. Amazon Web Services, the largest provider of over-the-internet computing, said it would let customers rent computing power that relies on a new version of its Graviton chips, Bloomberg reports. Peter DeSantis, a senior vice president who oversees most of AWS's engineering teams, said in an interview that the product is a springboard f

  • Amazon Shares Break a Long-Term Uptrend on the Charts

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com is known world-wide and maybe in other universes, but in the long history of stock prices man has discovered that trends can and do change. In this daily bar chart of AMZN, below, we can see that share prices have declined over the past 12 months. Trading volume increased since late October when prices reached the 50% correction area of $90 but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained weak.

  • Elon Musk Declares War on Apple

    The dispute between the world's richest man and the world's biggest corporation spills into the open.

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • Amazon’s New Chip Moves AWS Into High-Performance Computing

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit is rolling out new chips designed to power the highest-end of computing, supporting tasks such as weather forecasting and gene sequencing.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapAmazon Web Services, the largest provi

  • Should Tech Investors Be Worried About Apple?

    Today's video focuses on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), how the events surrounding the company are impacting investor sentiments, and finally, my thought process on determining whether this is something I should be worried about as a long-term investor.

  • Elon Musk Takes on Apple Over App Store Fees

    The billionaire Twitter owner is unhappy with the tech giant's 'secret 30% tax.' He’s not the first to air such grievances, and he’s unlikely to be the last.

  • BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

    Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make BlackBerry® QNX® technology available to mission-critical embedded systems developers for the first time ever in the cloud, significantly reducing time to market for their products.

  • Musk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital Relationship

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tumultuous month atop Twitter Inc. has already included firing most of the company’s employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now he’s embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as Chi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Best-selling Portable Charger Duo That’s 80% Off Today

    You get two for $20 right now thanks to Cyber Monday.

  • Twitter: Elon Musk says he is fighting ‘a battle for the future of civilisation’ against Apple

    App Store requires content moderation and a 30% cut of any subscriptions

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Out-Performs S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • This Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is $180 off in this extended Cyber Monday deal

    Don't wait — that Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet. Save nearly 40%.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • The 18 best Cyber Monday laptop deals to shop from Amazon, Walmart and Target — as low as $89

    Right now, these three retailers have some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen in years. Shop HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Apple and more.

  • Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk accused Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. The action, unconfirmed by Apple, would not be unusual as the company has routinely enforced its rules and previously removed apps such as Gab and Parler.

  • Elon Musk's next trick? Picking a fight with Apple

    The erratic billionaire picked a fight with Apple in a series of tweets on Monday, bracing for a battle — or perhaps just another volley of tweets — that would comfortably position the perpetually aggrieved Twitter owner as the David to Apple's Goliath. Musk is now claiming that Apple threatened to "withhold" Twitter from the App Store, implying that the iPhone maker might take action against the social app over changes under its new ownership without offering any evidence. TechCrunch has reached out to Apple for clarification, but for now we don't know if Apple really contacted Twitter over content moderation concerns or something else entirely.

  • Apple stock slides ahead of holidays amid protests in China and supply chain crunch

    Apple is facing one of its biggest operational challenges in years, as protests in China roil the tech giant’s supply chain during the holiday shopping season.