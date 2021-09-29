U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Innoveo Enables Digital Partner Integration for BlinkSM by Chubb®

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, today announced the deployment of its Innoveo Skye® platform to BlinkSM by Chubb®, Chubb's suite of digital consumer insurance products. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer with operations in 54 countries and territories.

(PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)
(PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)

The Innoveo Skye no-code platform solution adopted by Blink is designed to enable rapid new product launches and enhance the efficiency of new customer acquisition. "Our no-code platform was built to allow digital insurance brands like Blink to centralize business lines in one application which helps to streamline processes and broaden consumer engagement," said Amir Ghaffar, Chief Executive Officer of Innoveo. "We look forward to continuing to support Blink by Chubb as they further expand."

Innoveo
Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. Our mission is to accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omni-channel solutions across insurance, financial services, real estate, and healthcare enterprises. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye® and our robust set of solution accelerators, we have a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoveo-enables-digital-partner-integration-for-blinksm-by-chubb-301387377.html

SOURCE Innoveo

