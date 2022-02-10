U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

Innoveo Skye® Selected by 5th Largest Insurer in UAE, Emirates Insurance Company

·3 min read

Middle Eastern insurer leveraging no-code pioneer Innoveo's enterprise application development platform to build a digital broker experience for fast and efficient sales

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions today announced that Emirates Insurance has selected Innoveo Skye® to create a digital experience for its brokers that sell their personal lines of insurance, starting initially with motor insurance before expanding into other lines.

(PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)
(PRNewsfoto/Innoveo)

After its founding in 1982, Emirates Insurance has grown their commercial and individual insurance business, making them now the 5th largest insurance company in the UAE based on Gross Written Premiums. To keep pace with the ever-changing demands of its consumers in the fast-growing UAE economy, they turned to no-code to rapidly expand their digital presence, automate manual processes, and improve efficiencies throughout the policy lifecycle.

"We selected Innoveo Skye® to deploy this new customer experience across all our distribution channels. It allows our whole network to better serve customers, providing a quicker, more intuitive sales and endorsement experience," said Jason Light, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Insurance. "Our investment in no code digital technologies emphasizes our commitment to providing a modern digital experience, and we'll continue to innovate across all lines of insurance as our business transforms."

"We're excited that Emirates Insurance has selected Innoveo Skye® for their digital transformation journey," said Vinod Kachroo, CEO at Innoveo. "Innoveo Skye® is now used by five leading Middle East enterprises across insurance and banking which is a testimony to our understanding of the nuances of that market and its customer demands. Innoveo continues to grow exponentially as enterprises around the globe turn to no-code to solve some of their biggest business and technology opportunities."

About Emirates Insurance

One of the pioneering insurance companies in the region, Emirates Insurance Company was established by virtue of law No 6 of 1982 issued by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahayan. The company opened its doors with only a handful of staff from its only branch in Abu Dhabi. After 40 years of dedication, outstanding service, and commitment to all our stakeholders, Emirates Insurance Company, a semi government company, now operates from more than 25 offices across the country and employs more than 275 staff. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market and now rated among the best insurance companies, not only in the United Arab Emirates, but the whole GCC region, Emirates Insurance Company has come a long way since its inception in 1982. EIC is now the 5th largest insurance company in the UAE based on Gross Written Premium and carries the well-respected "A-" Rating from international credit rating agency, Standard and Poors.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye® and our robust set of solution accelerators, we enable anybody across the enterprise to build their own applications in weeks - not months. Our mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. Innoveo has a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

