Innovid Corp.'s (NYSE:CTV) Path To Profitability

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. On 31 December 2023, the US$313m market-cap company posted a loss of US$32m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Innovid's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Innovid is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Media analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$6.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 123% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Innovid's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

