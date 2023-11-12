When Will Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Innovid Corp.'s (NYSE:CTV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$18m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Innovid's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Innovid is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$4.5m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 102%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Innovid's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

