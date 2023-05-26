Innovid's David Helmreich Acquires 17% More Stock \

Investors who take an interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) should definitely note that insider David Helmreich recently paid US$1.24 per share to buy US$124k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 17%.

Innovid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Helmreich is the biggest insider purchase of Innovid shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 232.66k shares worth US$256k. On the other hand they divested 112.17k shares, for US$133k. In total, Innovid insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$1.10 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Innovid

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Innovid insiders own 8.3% of the company, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Innovid Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Innovid shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Innovid has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

