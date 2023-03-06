U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.67
    +26.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,534.02
    +143.05 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.67
    +100.66 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.75
    -13.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9340
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,520.46
    +75.71 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.48
    +268.80 (+110.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

InnovoPro's Chickpea Protein Platform to debut in newly developed products by Ingredion, Before the Butcher, Humble & Frank, and Live Kuna at Natural Products Expo West 2023

·4 min read

New, innovative, free-from product developments powered by InnovoPro's chickpea protein to be showcased in snacks, meat alternatives, dressings and dairy alternatives categories at this year's event

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro, the global leader of chickpea protein, announced today that its clean-label ingredients will be powering several products at this year's Natural Products Expo West on March 7th through March 11th highlighting the versatility and functionality of their platform. The show is meant to promote innovative products that are transforming the future of food and wellness and serving the natural and organic products industry.

(PRNewsfoto/InnovoPro)
(PRNewsfoto/InnovoPro)

InnovoPro's innovative and versatile chickpea protein will be showcased by industry-leaders from the U.S. and Canada.

Ingredion, a global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will present Cacio e Pepe Plant-Based Cheese Crisps (Booth 971) featuring InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® chickpea protein concentrate. Dan Kennedy, Director of Business Development for Plant-Based Proteins at Ingredion, said, "Consumers are seeking healthier, indulgent, and convenient products. Premium ingredients, such as InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® chickpea protein, enable us to help our customers formulate and deliver on these consumer purchase drivers. Ingredion created the plant-based cheese crisps for Expo West to demonstrate how food brands can use plant-based proteins to enhance protein content and deliver a tasty, satisfying crunch in on-the-go plant-based snacks."

Before the Butcher (Booth 1674) will be sampling a chickpea protein burger made with InnovoPro's CP-Xtura 65 texturized protein. Combining CP-Xtura 65 and Before the Butcher's meat alternative formulation expertise, these chickpea burgers boast over 20 grams of plant-protein per serving, a superb "bite", and are free from the top 9 food allergens.

Live Kuna's (Booth 1808) founders, Carlos Gutierrez and Santiago Stacey, will be showcasing their new brand and latest innovation: Kunana (kunanamilk.com). Kunana is a first-of-its-kind banana milk made with upcycled bananas from Ecuador and InnovoPro's chickpea protein. Kunana is low in sugar and responsibly sourced by using imperfect bananas to create a dairy-free milk rich in protein, potassium, fiber, and vitamin C. It takes less water to produce Kunana than almond milk and creates fewer CO2 emissions than traditional dairy-based milk, making Kunana both healthy and sustainable.

Humble & Frank (Booth 5153), a Canadian food manufacturer, is thrilled to showcase their new line of distinct, protein-enhanced salad dressings at Expo West. These dressings have been crafted with a focus on simplicity and health, using high-quality ingredients sourced from trusted partners. In partnership with InnovoPro, Humble & Frank has been able to develop these dressings with a clean label and without unnecessary additives.

As part of a larger innovation consortium supported by Protein Industries Canada, Humble & Frank is committed to working with InnovoPro to drive the development of new, sustainable and plant-based products in Canada's food industry. They are proud to offer these new dressings as an example of commitment to creating delicious, nutritious and eco-friendly food options. Come and taste for yourself how great plant-based eating can be!

"Seeing firsthand how much our partners trust InnovoPro's ingredients is such a rewarding feeling," said Michael Kreutzer, CCO North America of InnovoPro. "As the Food & Beverage industry continues to evolve, consumers demand clean-labeled products that prioritize nutrition without sacrificing taste. With industry-leading customers and partners, InnovoPro has become the fastest growing chickpea protein supplier, and we are excited to see how conference attendees will react to these new innovations."

ExpoWest will be held on March 7-11 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

About InnovoPro 
InnovoPro is committed to bringing a unique plant-based protein platform to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile, "free from" properties and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to scale up its innovative solutions worldwide. Please visit innovopro.com for more information.

Media Contact
Veronica Fernandez de Soto
Si14 Global Communications
InnovoproPR@si14global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovopros-chickpea-protein-platform-to-debut-in-newly-developed-products-by-ingredion-before-the-butcher-humble--frank-and-live-kuna-at-natural-products-expo-west-2023-301762647.html

SOURCE InnovoPro

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Makes Major Menu Change to Its Chicken Sandwiches

    McDonald's fans casually add the "Mc" part of the chain's name to various items it offers or in talking about the experience. In reality, while McDonald's has invoked its history/iconic imagery in failed sandwiches like the Arch Deluxe and it has used the "Mc" designation on a lot of disasters (McLean Deluxe, McDLT, McHotDog, McCrab, McLobster, McAfrika, McSalad Shakers, McStuffins, and the lamentable McSpaghetti), it's actually fairly careful about using the "Mc" designation. McDonald's launched its Crispy chicken sandwich line in 2021 with four core sandwiches being offered in 2023.

  • Blue Apron to launch weekend Brunch Box this spring

    MARKET PULSE Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) said Monday its launching a weekend Brunch Box that aims to elevate meals this spring. The new offering is designed to feed up to six people and will include sweet and savory recipes.

  • 'RIP, buns': KFC's Double Down returns today, the sandwich with no buns, just chicken filets

    KFC's Double Down Sandwich, made of two Extra Crispy white meat chicken filets, two slices of cheese and two pieces of bacon, last appeared in 2014.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Esperion Long Term Data On Cholesterol Medication's Ability To Cut Cardiovascular Risk Fails To Impress Investors

    Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced the full results from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin. The study showed that Nexletol (Bempedoic acid) significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, compared to placebo.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Big Drugmakers Want to Buy Cancer Biotech Seagen

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered a relatively new kind of cancer therapy has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Medtronic, Uber in Focus

    Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our achievements from the past three months.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on Its Vehicles Again. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • McDonald's Quietly Adds One of Wendy's Most Popular Menu Items

    McDonald's the world's largest fast-food chain when it comes to sales, and holding that title is a big job. McDonald's arguably has the best fountain Coke you can find anywhere. McDonalds, also has what some would argue are the best french fries you can get from any fast-food chain.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.