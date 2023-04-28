U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

Innovotech Full Year 2022 Earnings: CA$0.004 loss per share (vs CA$0.009 profit in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$1.13m (down 24% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: CA$136.5k (down by 137% from CA$367.1k profit in FY 2021).

  • CA$0.004 loss per share (down from CA$0.009 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Innovotech shares are down 3.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Innovotech you should know about.

