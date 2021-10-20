U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3600
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,091.66
    +2,024.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

(INNV) Denver-Based Berens Law LLC Encourages InnovAge Investors to Consider Their Legal Options With Respect to the Recently-Filed Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Berens Law LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver-based Berens Law LLC (www.jberenslaw.com/) today encouraged investors who purchased InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) common stock pursuant and traceable to the company’s March 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”) to consider their legal options in connection with the securities class action pending in federal district court in Denver, Colorado.

What actions may I take at this time? Purchasers of InnovAge common stock may, among other things: (i) seek to be appointed by the court as the “lead plaintiff” in the class action (on or before December 13, 2021); (ii) affirmatively opt-out of the class action and pursue individual claims; or (iii) do nothing at this time and remain in the class action as absent class members. Factors relevant to an investor’s decision may include the size of losses, the timing of purchases and/or the amount of effort the investor is willing to expend to attempt to recover its losses.

For a free consultation regarding your legal options, please contact Jeffrey A. Berens, Esq., at 303-861-1764, extension 2, via email at jeff@jberenslaw.com, or [click here] to submit your InnovAge trades and contact information.

What are the allegations in the complaint? According to the complaint, InnovAge’s registration statement for its IPO misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) certain InnovAge facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee the use of specialists; (2) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the company’s services; and (4) the registration statement’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were incomplete, materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

About Berens Law LLC. Berens Law LLC, located in Denver, Colorado, represents investors in securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits, and over the years has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients. For more information, please go to: www.jberenslaw.com.

Contact:
Jeffrey A. Berens, Esq.
Berens Law LLC
2373 Central Park Boulevard
Suite 100
Denver, CO 80238-2300
Tel: (303) 861-1764
Email: jeff@jberenslaw.com



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • IBM stock drops 5% after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see