INNV Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Innovage Holding Corp. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed againstInnovage Holding Corp. ("Innovage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INNV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Innovage common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/innv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/innv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inInnovage you have until December 13, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668544/INNV-Shareholder-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Innovage-Holding-Corp-Shareholders-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm

