U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,074.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,970.50
    -29.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.70
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.49
    +2.20 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.00
    +9.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.09
    +3.93 (+18.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6100
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,155.13
    -2,151.10 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.14
    -46.03 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.41
    -59.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Inorganic Salts Market to Worth USD 299.99 Billion by 2028 | Inorganic Salts Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% During Forecast Period 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in inorganic salts market are Redmond Clay & Salt Company (Utah, U.S.), United Salt Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (Tennessee, U.S.), Arkema (Colombes, France), Solvay (Brussels, Belgium), Tata Chemicals (Mumbai, India), GFS Chemicals (Ohio, U.S.), Otsuka Chemical (Gurugram, India), Behn Meyer (Hamburg, Germany) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inorganic salts market size is anticipated to hit USD 299.99 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The rising demand for pharmaceuticals and inorganic metal salts’ adoption is expected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Inorganic Salts Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 172.34 billion in 2020 and USD 184.76 billion in 2021.
Additionally, the rising demand for nitrogen-rich salts, such as ammonium salts, to make fertilizers is expected to boost the market growth. The increasing crop yield demand due to expanding population and its growing food demand is expected to augment the demand for fertilizers and foster market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Halt in Production Process and Disruption in Demand & Supply Chain due to COVID-19

The chemicals industry has been acutely struck by the rapid spread of COVID-19. A steep decline in demand for chemicals has been witnessed in the last two years. The pricing pressure, trade uncertainty, and other such factors have gravely impacted the market growth. Labor shortage, uncertain shutdowns of production facilities, supply chain disruptions, and raw material scarcity have aggravated the situation. Though the demand for these salts increased due to the rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs, the market still experienced a negative impact of the virus’ quick spread.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inorganic-salts-market-106588

List of Key Market Players-

  • Redmond Clay & Salt Company (Utah, U.S.)

  • United Salt Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

  • Eastman Chemical Company (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • Arkema (Colombes, France)

  • Solvay (Brussels, Belgium)

  • Tata Chemicals (Mumbai, India)

  • GFS Chemicals (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Otsuka Chemical (Gurugram, India)

  • Behn Meyer (Hamburg, Germany)

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand by Pharmaceutical Sector to Fuel Market Growth
Inorganic salts are widely used by the pharmaceutical sector. These salts are vital for our body's functioning and metabolism. For instance, these salts in plasma help in maintaining the balance of potassium and sodium in cells. The increasing demand for health drinks with inorganic salts is anticipated to boost the inorganic salts market growth. Moreover, the growing instances of autoimmune and oncological diseases are escalating the demand for medicines and drugs, which is expected to uptick market growth in the coming years.

The rising adoption of inorganic metals salts, including magnesium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and others instead of sodium chloride is an emerging trend, which is anticipated to positively influence the market growth.
However, the toxicity of certain inorganic salts, such as lead salts, mercury, and others, may hinder market growth.

Segments

Application and Region are Studied

On the basis of the application

  • Agriculture

  • pharmaceutical & personal care

  • food industry

  • chemicals

Geographically

  • Latin America

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Coverage-

  • It highlights key growth drivers and suggests strategies to overcome the restraints to market growth.

  • It includes companies profiled according to their market rankings and the strategies adopted by them to stay at the top of the game.

  • It highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

  • It incorporates SWOT Analysis and Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for accurate market prediction.

  • It includes the latest industry developments.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/inorganic-salts-market-106588

Regional Insights-

Presence of Large Chemical Manufacturing Base to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to attain remarkable growth in the global inorganic salts market share. The extensive production and export of pharmaceuticals from China, India, and other countries due to a large chemical manufacturing base present in the region are predicted to boost the region’s market growth.

Europe is predicted to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs from the healthcare industry propels the region’s market growth. Moreover, the government’s growing agricultural initiatives and developments to maximize crop yield are expected to complement the region’s market growth.

North America is projected to exhibit considerable growth in the global market. The rising adoption of the product that contains nitrates, primarily for ammunition and explosives manufacturing, is expected to boost the region’s market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of fertilizers to amplify crop yield is predicted to fuel the region’s market growth.
The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to exhibit significant growth due to rising industrialization and improving socio-economic conditions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Strategic Alliances to Augment Sales

The market is fragmented in nature and comprises a large number of international players, including Solvay, Arkema, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eastman Chemical Company, and others as the top market players. The major market players engage in strategic alliances to augment sales and brand. For instance, United Salt Corporation revitalized its brand identity and image in April 2021 to better serve United Salt customers.

Key Industry Development-

  • September 2021: Solvay continued to deliver soda ash in the market despite supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inorganic-salts-market-106588

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Inorganic Salts Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Inorganic Salts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application (Value/Volume)

        • Chemicals

        • Food Industry

        • Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

        • Agriculture

        • Others

      • By Region (Value/Volume)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/inorganic-salts-market-106588

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Salt Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rock salt, Salt in brine, Solar salt, Vacuum pan salt), By Source (Brine, Salt mines), By Application (Chemical processing, De-icing, Water treatment, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Flavoring agent, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Vacuum Salts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Undried Vacuum Salt, Dried Vacuum Salt), By Application (Food and Beverage, [Savoury Snacks, Beverages, Poultry and Meat, Condiments], Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World Markets Are Falling Again With Echoes of the 2018 Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The feel-good days for global markets at the end of March are firmly over.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEverything from stocks to bonds is falling -- even oil has pulled back f

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Nvidia stock stumbles after Baird voices concern about graphics business

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. shares were slipping Monday after an analyst took a more cautious outlook on the company's gaming business.