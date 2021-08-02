U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

Inotiv, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories

Inotiv, Inc.
·2 min read

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced the acquisition of Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories LLC (“Gateway Pharmacology”), effective August 2, 2021. The acquisition is a strategic element of the Company’s previously announced St. Louis operations expansion, designed to include laboratories for increased drug metabolism & pharmacokinetics (DMPK) technology and capability, as well as a new cell and molecular biology suite capable of delivering in vitro solutions in pharmacology and toxicology early in drug discovery.

“This acquisition of Gateway extends an array of in vivo capability and integrated laboratory support services at Inotiv to include cardiovascular and renal pharmacology,” said Scott Daniels, Senior Vice President of DMPK at Inotiv. “Moreover, the addition of Gateway’s expert team will enable us to assist clients’ early target validation activity as well as evaluate the efficacy and safety of new molecular entities designed for the treatment of kidney and heart disease.”

Brian Bond, President and Founder of Gateway Pharmacology, added, “We are thrilled to be part of Inotiv’s growth. Integrating our pharmacology expertise with the comprehensive services at Inotiv will allow us to provide more complete and flexible solutions to our clients.”

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address the pandemic, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Investor Relations

Inotiv, Inc.

The Equity Group Inc.

Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer

Kalle Ahl, CFA

(765) 497-8381

(212) 836-9614

btaylor@inotivco.com

kahl@equityny.com

Devin Sullivan

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com


