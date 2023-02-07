U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,541.50
    +26.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.89
    +0.78 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.0735
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +1.10 (+6.00%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2042
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    132.2900
    -0.3170 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,887.59
    -40.66 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.73
    +0.60 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,682.26
    -11.39 (-0.04%)
     

Inotiv, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, February 13, 2023

Inotiv, Inc.
·2 min read
Inotiv, Inc.
Inotiv, Inc.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s web site and directly via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7fu8sVnU

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv’s web site at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of recent events related to non-human primate matters on the Company’s business, operations, results, financial condition, cash flows, and assets, the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit agreement, changes in the market and demand for the Company’s products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, claims and litigation against or involving the Company, its business and/or its industry, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

 

Investor Relations

Inotiv, Inc.

 

The Equity Group Inc.

Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer

 

Devin Sullivan

(765) 497-8381

 

(212) 836-9608

btaylor@inotivco.com

 

dsullivan@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Look for stocks to lose 30% from here, says strategist David Rosenberg. And don’t even think about turning bullish until 2024.

    'There’s nothing right now in my collection of metrics telling me that we’re anywhere close to a bottom.' He suggests owning bonds, gold and consumer staples.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $210.89, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session.

  • Occidental’s CEO Says Stock Buybacks Take Priority Over Oil Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may redeem Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock this year as the oil giant prioritizes share buybacks over production growth, said Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Co

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI. Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Bard isn't live, but Google said it will be made available in the coming weeks and is now being opened up to "trusted testers."

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Stormed Higher in January

    Shares of the cannabis and consumer packaged-goods company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained a noteworthy 20.4% over the course of January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big gain came in response to a wave of bargain buying across the landscape of beaten-down growth stocks, especially among those listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Investors piled into heavily discounted tech and growth equities in January as a result of the Federal Reserve's decision to temper future interest rate hikes, a slowing core inflation rate, and better-than-expected macroeconomic data.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Tesla plans Cybertruck production to begin by end of 2023, Canoo fundraises in discount shares sale

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontation

  • IBM’s ‘substantial’ dividend, debt take wind out of Big Blue’s sails as analyst downgrades stock

    With IMB's transformation efforts and its somewhat stable stock price over the year, there's no catalyst to push share prices higher, one analyst says.