U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,063.59
    -13.01 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,803.83
    -282.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,575.13
    -9.43 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.03
    -3.92 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.48
    -2.39 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.70
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4700
    -0.0590 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2304
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3600
    -0.7080 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,070.73
    -107.51 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.04
    +279.36 (+115.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Inotiv Selected as a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

Inotiv, Inc.
·3 min read
Inotiv, Inc.
Inotiv, Inc.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"The foundation of our success at Inotiv is fostering a culture of connection around our shared purpose of helping our clients bring life-saving therapies to people around the world," said Robert Leasure, Jr., President and CEO of Inotiv. "Over the last four years, as we’ve focused on building a comprehensive suite of services and products, we’ve continued to strive to make Inotiv the first choice for candidates seeking an impactful and fulfilling career in the life sciences industry. We are so pleased for this recognition reflecting such positive sentiment from our Inotiv community. It further strengthens our commitment to ensure that every member of our team feels valued, respected and empowered to grow, innovate and provide exceptional service to our clients,” Mr. Leasure concluded.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Investor Relations

Inotiv, Inc.

The Equity Group Inc.

Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer

Devin Sullivan

(765) 497-8381

(212) 836-9608

btaylor@inotivco.com

dsullivan@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 2.4% to $198.47 as investors applauded the move, which signals progress on the company's plan to slash expenses by $3.7 billion this year. FedEx did not say how many positions would be affected by the new layoffs.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Google layoffs: Worker on maternity leave says she found out she’d been sacked while feeding her newborn at 4:30 a.m.

    Google parent company Alphabet recently announced it would be laying off around 12,000 people.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s

    Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.

  • Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ at Vantage South End (PHOTOS)

    Charlotte-based telecommunications firm Brightspeed has officially opened its new headquarters in South End as part of a larger expansion initiative.

  • Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Workforce in EV Maker’s Second Round of Job Cuts

    In a note to employees sent Wednesday, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Rivian plans to trim another 6% of its workforce.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    1. Amazon: Is the cloud actually underestimated? E-commerce pioneer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates in many countries worldwide and has a 37.8% market share in its home U.S. market. With the global e-commerce industry projected to grow at a steady rate for the rest of this decade, Amazon has a clear opportunity to grow its revenue for many years if it can retain this market share lead.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The EV wars are here and it’s ‘now or never’ for major players like Ford and GM to gain ground against Tesla, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives

    “There is a window of opportunity to gain share...and 2023 is a pivotal year that will establish the winners and losers in this EV landscape,” Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives says amid the industry's price cuts.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Exclusive-Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand -memo

    Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan. The automaker plans to produce a weekly average of nearly 20,000 units at its Shanghai factory in February and March, according to the memo, which detailed output plans for Tesla's most productive and profitable manufacturing hub. That level of production would take the plant's output to roughly its rate in September, when it turned out 82,088 Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

  • These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market

    When it comes to retirement, timing is everything. And for retirees, good timing doesn't just have to do with threading the needle on Social Security start dates or savvily initiating required minimum distributions (RMDs). It also has to do with … Continue reading → The post These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • How a Tiny Bank in a Washington Farming Town Got Tangled Up With FTX

    When Jean Chalopin applied to buy a tiny bank in Washington state nearly three years ago, he made modest promises to bring not-so-new innovations such as ATM cards to a place with few local banking options. Farmington State Bank’s business plan wouldn’t change, Mr. Chalopin, a onetime TV and film producer who co-created the “Inspector Gadget” cartoon, assured federal regulators in documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. It also got a new shareholder: Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto-trading firm, Alameda Research LLC.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Markets hold onto gains ahead of the closing bell, Nasdaq clinches best January in over 20 years

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre details the positive signs of the markets from January.