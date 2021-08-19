U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

(INOV): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Inovalon Holdings; Is $41 a Fair Price?

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) ("Inovalon" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Equity Consortium ("Equity Consortium").

On August 19, 2021, Inovalon announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock.

The investigation concerns whether the Inovalon board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Inovalon shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth; also, one Wall Street analyst has an $45.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of Inovalon and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inov-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-inovalon-holdings-is-41-a-fair-price-301359335.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

