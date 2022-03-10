U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Inovalon Announces Availability of ScriptMed® Cloud Infusion Management

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
Inovalon Holdings, Inc.
Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

New ScriptMed® Cloud Module Empowers Dramatic Improvements in the Efficiency and Clinical Outcomes of Infusion Pharmacy Operations

BOWIE, Md., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced today the launch of ScriptMed Cloud Infusion Management. Powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, this specialty pharmacy module brings to the marketplace the industry’s most advanced infusion management functionality, significantly improving the cost efficiency, patient experience, and clinical outcomes associated with infusion pharmacy operations.

Currently estimated to be approximately $25 billion annually, and projected to reach $45 billion by 2028, the global home infusion therapy market is highly unique in its requirements for the complex processes of patient qualification, management, administration, and clinical care. Leveraging the data, connectivity, analytics, and purpose-built functionality of ScriptMed Cloud, the Infusion Management module provides a customizable workflow that simplifies the many time-consuming steps pharmacies must complete today, including referral management, coverage verification, patient onboarding, care venue transitions, custom drug compounding, dispensing, clinical management, reporting, and more.

Together with Inovalon’s DataStream™ API and the broader ScriptMed Cloud offering, the Infusion Management module empowers a new era of cost efficiency and care outcomes for infusion medicine operators. The infusion clinician is now able to access and utilize in real-time, longitudinal patient-specific data otherwise unavailable to them, which dramatically improves speed to dispense, reduces cost to fill, and enables more holistic and informed care decisions, leading to better cost efficiencies, patient experience, and clinical outcomes.

“Demand for at-home infusion is growing as more biologics become available and administration of infused drugs shifts to lower-cost settings,” said Matt Brow, president and general manager of Inovalon’s pharmacy business. “Our new module extends the already proven value of ScriptMed Cloud to providers and specialty pharmacies that offer, or will soon offer infusion services, giving them a proven workflow that supports more efficient operation while ensuring the highest quality clinical care possible for their patients.”

“As one of Hawaii’s leading providers of specialty and infusion therapies to patients in their homes and our ambulatory infusion suites, we need a pharmacy platform that can support infusion, enteral nutrition and specialty workflow,” said Byron Yoshino, owner and CEO of Pharmacare Hawaii. “With Inovalon’s Infusion Management and ScriptMed Cloud, we can now effectively scale and deliver on our commitment to provide high-quality, patient-focused care.”

For more about Infusion Management and ScriptMed Cloud and its capabilities built specifically for specialty, infusion and other complex pharmacy business applications, see ScriptMed Cloud.

About ScriptMed® Cloud

ScriptMed® Cloud is the industry’s most advanced cloud solution empowering superior specialty pharmacy patient care and operational efficiency. Power by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, ScriptMed® Cloud offers enterprise-scale, high-speed cloud-based compute, multi-stakeholder workflows, real-time healthcare ecosystem connectivity, advanced analytics, and enhanced data visualization capabilities – all uniquely informed by Inovalon’s massive primary source datasets. ScriptMed® Cloud delivers highly differentiated value and cost savings by meaningfully reducing time-to-fill, costs, and error rates, while also empowering advanced user functionality, greater modular flexibility, operational efficiency, with a focus on clinical and quality outcomes. ScriptMed® Cloud is a cloud-native architecture provided to clients in a pure software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering model.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 594,000 clinical facilities, 348 million Americans, and 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Whitney Swistock
Sr. Manager, Communications, Inovalon
Whitney.Swistock@inovalon.com


