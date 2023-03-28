U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,596.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.50
    -19.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.80
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.94
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.10
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -0.81 (-3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8400
    -0.7150 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,885.71
    -890.77 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.12
    -19.33 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.18
    +1.41 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Inovatec Appoints Mario Rea as Chief Information Officer

Inovatec Systems
·2 min read
Inovatec Systems

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has promoted Mario Rea, one of the company's founding team members, to chief information officer. In this capacity, he will be responsible for the company's IT operations, infrastructure, security, and compliance initiatives.

Rea first joined Inovatec in 2011, and steadily rose through the ranks working in a variety of technology-related capacities. He began his career at Inovatec as a senior systems administrator, then moved up to IT manager, and most recently served as the company's vice president of enterprise infrastructure. Throughout his career with Inovatec, Rea has been involved with the development and completion of projects that encompass security, compliance, product operations, and customer support. His promotion to chief information officer illustrates Inovatec's longstanding philosophy of assigning value to its team members and nurturing its staff into leadership positions throughout the organization.

"Mario has been an indispensable part of our team since Inovatec's formative years," said Vlad Kovacevic, the company's chief executive officer and co-founder. "He has, time and again, demonstrated the strategic and leadership qualities that make him the perfect choice for CIO. As Inovatec continues to grow, Mario will ensure that our technology remains best-in-class and will exceed our clients' expectations."

Inovatec's cloud-based technology allows lenders to streamline loan processing, decisioning, and management with intelligent automation that can be configured to meet lender needs. Inovatec's systems allow lenders to adjust workflows as needed, helping them to grow their businesses in a competitive industry, without compromising on data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

"I am grateful to Vlad, Danijela, and the entire executive team for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the most talented and dedicated IT organizations in the financial services sector," said Rea. "My focus will continue to be on enhancing our technology platforms, products, and services to ensure they are perfectly aligned to meet the needs of a fast-changing marketplace."

For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

# # #

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
Twitter: @Parallel_PR
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746195/Inovatec-Appoints-Mario-Rea-as-Chief-Information-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Alibaba Splits Into Six, Plans New IPOs in Historic Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to split its $220 billion empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings, the biggest overhaul of China’s online commerce leader since its inception more than two decades ago.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. Brace for an Unprecedented Shakeup—and Spinoffs.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value—the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Before Chipmaker's March-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Analysts Agree Now's The Time To Buy These 10 Promising Stocks

    Finding S&P 500 stocks that analysts agree on is rare. So when you see nearly unanimous agreement on some, that's quite a statement.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Ahead Of Key Economic Data; Warren Buffett Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    Dow Jones futures fell Tuesday morning ahead of key economic data. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum jumped on an analyst upgrade.

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • Jeff Bezos is Personally Investing Millions Into Startups in This 'Boring' Industry – Here's Why

    Where venture capitalists (VCs) and billionaires invest their money in the startup world can serve as a powerful indication of the next big sectors to emerge. While artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics often dominate the spotlight, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has recently turned his attention towards the logistics industry. Logistics may be an unconventional focus by traditional VC standards, but Bezos's investment strategy is understandable given his experience. Having founded Amazo

  • Carnival Guidance Sinks Shares

    Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the cruise line operator predicted much bigger losses than expected in the current quarter and full year.

  • Banks Fail, Recession Odds Jump, and S&P Won’t Budge Off 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the roadblocks facing US stocks, another force keeps cropping up to exert itself on the S&P 500: the power of a round number. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBe it a banking crisis or rising odds of a recession, nothing has stopped the S&P 500 from pushing toward th

  • Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them

    Retirement account withdrawals not only help you cover basic living expenses, but they also can fund the lifestyle you've always envisioned in your golden years. That money, however, can have unintended tax consequences. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) and other withdrawals … Continue reading → The post Social Security Taxes Can Hit You Hard in Retirement. Here's How to Lower Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Fall. It’s Not All Because of Binance.

    MicroStrategy, a company that owns large amounts of Bitcoin, has bought more. That often triggers a price reaction in the short term, analysts say.