Inovatec Appoints Mario Rea as Chief Information Officer

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has promoted Mario Rea, one of the company's founding team members, to chief information officer. In this capacity, he will be responsible for the company's IT operations, infrastructure, security, and compliance initiatives.

Rea first joined Inovatec in 2011, and steadily rose through the ranks working in a variety of technology-related capacities. He began his career at Inovatec as a senior systems administrator, then moved up to IT manager, and most recently served as the company's vice president of enterprise infrastructure. Throughout his career with Inovatec, Rea has been involved with the development and completion of projects that encompass security, compliance, product operations, and customer support. His promotion to chief information officer illustrates Inovatec's longstanding philosophy of assigning value to its team members and nurturing its staff into leadership positions throughout the organization.

"Mario has been an indispensable part of our team since Inovatec's formative years," said Vlad Kovacevic, the company's chief executive officer and co-founder. "He has, time and again, demonstrated the strategic and leadership qualities that make him the perfect choice for CIO. As Inovatec continues to grow, Mario will ensure that our technology remains best-in-class and will exceed our clients' expectations."

Inovatec's cloud-based technology allows lenders to streamline loan processing, decisioning, and management with intelligent automation that can be configured to meet lender needs. Inovatec's systems allow lenders to adjust workflows as needed, helping them to grow their businesses in a competitive industry, without compromising on data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

"I am grateful to Vlad, Danijela, and the entire executive team for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the most talented and dedicated IT organizations in the financial services sector," said Rea. "My focus will continue to be on enhancing our technology platforms, products, and services to ensure they are perfectly aligned to meet the needs of a fast-changing marketplace."

