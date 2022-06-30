U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Inovonics Introduces New-Gen Specialty Sensor Products

·1 min read

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for life-safety applications, announces the release of its new-generation specialty sensor products: The EN1263 motion detector with pet immunity, EN1266 360° ceiling mount motion detector, EN1248 glassbreak detector, and EN1342-60 activity monitoring detector. These devices were designed with the latest sensor technology and blend well in any commercial environment without being obtrusive while providing application-specific solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Inovonics)
(PRNewsfoto/Inovonics)

In the words of Michael Um, Senior Product Manager: "These products allow Inovonics to continue to provide commercially approved wireless security solutions in areas that are challenging to solve with traditional methods of wiring."

For more information, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

Contact: Nikki Williams
Sr. Marketing Communication Manager
nwilliams@inovonics.com
303-209-7219

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovonics-introduces-new-gen-specialty-sensor-products-301578980.html

SOURCE Inovonics

