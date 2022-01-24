U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.50
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,326.00
    +169.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,501.50
    +75.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.10
    +14.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.78
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.70
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7540
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,186.02
    -482.67 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    811.40
    +568.72 (+234.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

inovTI selects Abiquo to improve their multicloud offering in Latin America

·3 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- inovTI, a leading Managed Service Provider based in Sao Paulo, and premier cloud management platform provider Abiquo have signed a deal to collaborate in a strategic project to enhance inovTI's cloud technology and services, ensuring the success of their customers with different services that include hybrid cloud (with Azure) and self-service access for their clients.

inovTI has been in the cloud and datacenter business for over 20 years and has popular products and services such as datacenters, VMware-based private cloud, delivery of managed cloud services, backup and disaster recovery, outsourcing, licensing and IT automation, serving more than 150 clients with managed and trusted infrastructure.

inovTI and Abiquo have started a strategic partnership to bring inovTI's multicloud services to the next level, offering a wider range of services as well as an exceptional technology, including hybrid cloud (with Azure) and self-service access for inovTI's clients. The project will make it possible, for all businesses, to encompass different types of environments and technologies in the same platform, allowing management of all the cloud resources needed to face any challenges in the market.

"We're pleased to announce our new partnership," said Xavier Fernández, CEO of Abiquo. "inovTI has an exceptional track record of helping businesses make their journey to the cloud relying on their extensive technical experience. That, added to their solid background working with cloud technologies and datacenters, make them a great partner for Abiquo to optimize and expand their cloud infrastructure with efficient implementation and support."

"After reviewing several alternatives we have decided to commit to Abiquo as our long-term CMP solution due to its large experience helping MSPs reach their business goals. We will be able to offer our customers a greater way to manage their cloud costs and resources as well as improving our technology assets.'' - said Diego Guedes, Head of Architecture at inovTI.

About inovTI

inovTI is a leading managed services provider in Latin America that works with the main brands in the market to offer a wide range of solutions to cover the most diverse needs in the market, always available for the challenges posed by customers.

inovTI counts on the best in technology and innovation to serve all businesses.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid and Multicloud Management solutions.

Abiquo is a Cloud Management software that offers the unique ability to manage both public and private clouds through one portal.

Companies can easily and rapidly deploy, manage, monitor and control applications across public and private clouds, which will lead businesses to optimize and integrate cloud computing resources to become more agile, scale, obtain cost savings and gain competitive advantage.

Abiquo increases agility, simplifies operations and reduces costs for managing hybrid cloud via a unified platform that increases productivity and provides control.

Media contact:

Anna Marí, Marketing and Communications Director, Abiquo
+34-935-32-15-88
marketing@abiquo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovti-selects-abiquo-to-improve-their-multicloud-offering-in-latin-america-301465908.html

SOURCE Abiquo Holdings, S.L.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin and Altcoins: Is This a Market Recovery or a Dead Cat Bounce?

    A new week seemed to bandage the recent losses as Bitcoin noted minor gains, while altcoins appeared to be rallying, but is this truly a recovery?

  • Bitcoin stealers: malware that raid crypto wallets

    Scammers stole a record $14bn in cryptocurrency in 2021.

  • 4 Gaming Stocks to Buy After Microsoft's Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) highlights the value behind the companies that make video games. With big tech increasingly talking up the metaverse opportunity, companies with talented software engineers are going to be in high demand, and are naturally in the best position to capitalize on the development of these virtual worlds. Of course, Activision shareholders are probably wondering where to invest next.

  • 3 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is interesting for a long list of reasons, but most of all because it means different things to different companies. There hasn't been a technological development that promises such a broad pool of opportunities since the dawn of the internet. In the spirit of that idea, three Motley Fool contributors think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are set to benefit enormously from the virtual world, and the exciting part is they'll do it in completely different ways.

  • Could Roku Become the Next Netflix?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) started as a mail-order service for renting DVD movies, but its pivot into streaming content was the big step that made the company the top content provider it is today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has built a reputation for its streaming dongles and TV software. It's currently just one-tenth of Netflix's size, but here's why Roku could someday grow up to be as big.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu had an incredible 2021, as the meme token skyrocketed 20,000,000% during the 12-month period. As we look ahead, I think there are better cryptocurrencies to invest in with more favorable long-term prospects than Shiba Inu. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is attracting major attention from the developer community, thanks in large part to its programmable blockchain that allows for smart-contract functionality, or self-executing computer programs.

  • Could Shiba Inu Hit $0.001 in 2022?

    If you think stock market gains have been impressive since the pandemic bottom of March 2020, take a closer look at cryptocurrencies. Whereas the broad-based S&P 500 doubled in value, the total market cap of all digital currencies grew more than 1,450% between March 2020 and the end of 2021. This is especially true for investors in meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors are becoming more bullish on cryptocurrency. In June 2021 a survey showed that 10% of U.S. adults were willing to invest in crypto assets, according to eMarketer. Of course, that's great news for crypto investors, because rising demand should translate into higher prices.

  • The Polygon EIP-1559 Implementation Might Not Be Sufficient To Warrant A Higher MATIC Price

    The cryptocurrency ecosystem has been abuzz since Ethereum upgraded the network through EIP-1559.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in the New Year

    If you've been on the fence about whether to invest in cryptocurrency, right now might be your best chance to buy. Crypto prices have been steadily dropping over the past couple of months, creating an opportunity to buy at a discount. Choosing the right cryptocurrency is critical, though.

  • How to spot and avoid being rug-pulled in the DeFi marketplace

    Rug-pulling in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem has recently risen to the top list of the most-used methods of defrauding investors out of their hard-earned money.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Soar 300% (or More) by 2025

    Comparatively, the aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies skyrocketed from $141 billion to $2.2 trillion over the same time frame (a more than 14-fold increase). Despite these enormous gains, cryptocurrency projects that offer competitive advantages, differentiation, and real-world appeal still have the potential to head considerably higher. There are a lot ways digital currencies and blockchain technology-based projects can be winners.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

    Pick up everything you need with these Amazon deals on home essentials, tech and more.

  • Bitcoin price crash becomes even more drastic as crypto owners lose hundreds of billions

    After hitting a record high of almost $68,000 in November, the digital currency is now worth under $35,000

  • Tech Rout Fueled by Bond-Market Turn

    Rising bond yields, particularly on inflation-protected Treasurys, are viewed as close indicators of borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

  • 90% of Everything Is . . . Take a Guess

    Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen explains the world with Sturgeon’s law.

  • Joe Blundo: Revealing the 'hidden' benefits of iPhone upgrades

    If the upgraded features of an iPhone are so great, why are they 'hidden'? Joe Blundo shares some of the things he wishes his smartphone would do.

  • 3D printing's next act: big metal objects

    A new metal 3D printing technology could revolutionize the way large industrial products like planes and cars are made, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of mass manufacturing.Why it matters: 3D printing — also called additive manufacturing — has been used since the 1980s to make small plastic parts and prototypes. Metal printing is newer, and the challenge has been figuring out how to make things like large car parts faster and cheaper than traditional methods.Get market news worthy of you

  • 'Dying Light 2' will include free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

    If you haven’t had a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S yet, developer Techland is making the decision of whether to buy Dying Light 2 now or later easy.

  • 9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

    Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight … The post 9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about appeared first on BGR.