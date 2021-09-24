U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Inpixon Aware Wins Security Excellence Award Honoring the Best Solutions to Secure IoT Devices and Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that Inpixon Aware has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading publication covering IoT technologies. This is the company's fourth win in five years of this award which recognizes organizations delivering exemplary software or hardware solutions used to secure IoT devices and networks.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)
(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)

Inpixon Aware is Inpixon's security solution that provides organizations broad visibility into their wireless environments. A near real-time security dashboard enables management to visualize the location and movements of active wireless devices in order to make key decisions around security, risk mitigation and public safety. The product uses radio frequency (RF) sensors which detect and position Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and UWB wireless transmissions emanating from phones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, access points, IoT devices and more. Authorized devices can be designated as known, while others can be investigated as possible unauthorized, rogue devices. Alarms can be triggered when wireless devices are in restricted areas such as no-phone zones, and security personnel can be altered when devices pass customer-defined geofenced boundaries.

"It is my honor to congratulate Inpixon for their innovative work and contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Ken Briodagh, editorial director for IoT Evolution World. "The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace."

"Winning this award three years in a row demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We're constantly listening to our customers and consistently delivering new and enhanced products that help increase organizations' productivity, operational efficiency and security. Inpixon Aware offers valuable insight into the location of wireless devices, people, and assets to support a wide variety of use cases. We are proud to provide this comprehensive, award-winning solution to the market."

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. The company services communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. The company's in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through their custom lead generation programs, TMC provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, TMC bolsters brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on their news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, TMC offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how TMC can help organizations reach their marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow TMC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: marketing@inpixon.com
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-aware-wins-security-excellence-award-honoring-the-best-solutions-to-secure-iot-devices-and-networks-301384519.html

SOURCE Inpixon

