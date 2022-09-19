Inpixon and Schauenburg Systems Team Up to Sell Real-Time Location Technologies to Mining Companies in South Africa

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced a collaboration agreement with Schauenburg Systems, an original-equipment manufacturer of mine safety systems and equipment, to sell Inpixon's real-time location technologies to mining companies in South Africa. Under the agreement the parties will aim to achieve sales of hundreds of thousands of nanoLOC chips and other core technologies of Inpixon that provide real-time tracking, collision avoidance and proximity applications for the mining industry.

Dieter Kovar, CEO of Schauenburg International - Africa Group, Soumya Das, Chief Operating Officer of Inpixon and Eric Baker, Chief Innovation Officer of Schauenburg Systems at Electra Mining Show 2022 in Johannesburg.

Schauenburg Systems is one of the leading technology and service providers in the South African mining market and works with multinational mining companies. Schauenburg Systems provides smart mining solutions to help collect data from the mines through multiple IoT sensors to improve mine safety and productivity. Towards that end, Schauenburg Systems is partnering with Inpixon to incorporate various Inpixon technologies into their solutions. The company's first joint project target is one of the larger gold mines in South Africa.

South Africa is one of the world's largest producers of chrome, manganese, platinum, vanadium, palladium and zirconium. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the digitization of the work process, as well as the adoption of automation and other innovative tools in the nation's mining industry according to a report by PwC and the Minerals Council South Africa.

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, commented, "With safety, a top consideration in the mining industry, every second matters, and Inpixon technologies provide real-time location and alerts to identify potential hazards and to trigger ventilation systems or alarms. With the ability to monitor all aspects of employee and asset locations through a simple dashboard, mine operators can address issues effectively while ensuring compliance to regulations."

Eric Baker, Chief Innovation Officer of Schauenburg Systems, said, "We've evaluated numerous location technologies and chose Inpixon due to their ability to deliver real-time location of personnel, vehicles and assets, even over relatively long ranges and in RF-challenged environments. We look forward to integrating Inpixon location technologies into our products to maximize the safety and productivity of our mining customers."

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, stated, "We are excited to work with Schauenburg Systems and to supply our technologies for the large mining operators in South Africa. Monitoring the location and proximity of people and objects in real-time is essential to reduce fatalities and avoid accidents and damage. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or, Industry 4.0, is transforming the way the mining industry works with smart technologies. We believe as Industry 4.0 improves the mining industry, our tags and modules will become increasingly important given our ability to help operators quickly identify, track, and visualize locations of assets and workers in real-time while helping organizations comply with regulations."

About Schauenburg Systems

Schauenburg Systems is an Original Equipment Manufacturer with branches all over South Africa. It is part of the Schauenburg International Group, a strategic family equity investor headquartered in Germany. Schauenburg Systems provides technology solutions for enhanced safety and productivity in mining and industrial markets. By pooling vast internal engineering expertise and access to external competence, it lives up to its brand promise of "Innovation that Saves". It has positioned itself as an active partner for digital transformation like for the upcoming requirements of the "Connected Worker". For more information, follow Schauenburg Systems on LinkedIn, and visit schauenburg.co.za.

Schauenburg Systems is part of the SCHAUENBURG International group. More information is available at www.schauenburg-international.com

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

