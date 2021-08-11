U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Inpixon Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021, to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)
(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 560491. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/42390, or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through August 16, 2022. A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 23, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID 42390.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

Media relations and general inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: marketing@inpixon.com
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301352624.html

SOURCE Inpixon

