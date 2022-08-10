U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,179.53
    +57.06 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,229.77
    +455.36 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.50
    +211.57 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.46
    +41.57 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    -1.83 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.23 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0330
    +0.0112 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7150
    -0.0820 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0149 (+1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3290
    -2.7870 (-2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.57
    +939.86 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.91
    +31.69 (+5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.81
    +8.66 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Inpixon Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INPX

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 15, 2022 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)
(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon)

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 618409. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/46295 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through August 15, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 46295.

About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedInTwitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

General inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: marketing@inpixon.com 
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301602977.html

SOURCE Inpixon

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat

    In this article, we will look at 10 healthcare and biotech stocks to buy amid the monkeypox threat. If you want to explore similar healthcare and biotech stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Healthcare and Biotech Stocks to Buy Amid Monkeypox Threat. In May of 2022, the first case of the monkeypox […]

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling — Much More Than Expected; Dow Jones Jumps

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, and core inflation also eased, helping to reboot the Dow Jones rally.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Despite shrinking by US$5.3b in the past week, Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) shareholders are still up 126% over 1 year

    It's been a soft week for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PGY ) shares, which are down 27%. But that doesn't detract...

  • Rackspace (RXT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Rackspace (RXT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 1.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.52 Dividend

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in day or two. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • “A Sudden Resurrection”: 10 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 rebounding meme stocks to buy in August. If you want to read about some more rebounding meme stocks to buy in August, go directly to 5 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August. Retail traders who use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas are once again in […]

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedente

  • Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Maxar (MAXR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 100% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trade Desk Revenue Soars in Standout Quarter

    While many digital advertising companies are missing revenue estimates, The Trade Desk just topped forecasts and guided for more strong growth.