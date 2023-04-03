U.S. markets closed

InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for April 2023

CNW Group
·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.015 per common share payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023.  The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

InPlay Oil Logo (CNW Group/InPlay Oil Corp.)
InPlay Oil Logo (CNW Group/InPlay Oil Corp.)

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

www.inplayoil.com

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c6098.html