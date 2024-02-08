InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.015

The board of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of February, with investors receiving CA$0.015 per share. This makes the dividend yield 8.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

InPlay Oil Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, InPlay Oil was paying a whopping 296% as a dividend, but this only made up 35% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 62.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 103%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

InPlay Oil Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. InPlay Oil has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 45% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On InPlay Oil's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for InPlay Oil (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

