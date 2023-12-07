InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.015

InPlay Oil Corp.'s (TSE:IPO) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.015 per share on 29th of December. This means the annual payment is 8.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

InPlay Oil's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, InPlay Oil was paying a whopping 296% as a dividend, but this only made up 35% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

InPlay Oil Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that InPlay Oil has grown earnings per share at 45% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On InPlay Oil's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about InPlay Oil's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for InPlay Oil you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

