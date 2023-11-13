InPost S.A.'s (AMS:INPST) biggest owners are private equity firms who got richer after stock soared 5.9% last week

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by €291m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of InPost, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About InPost?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

InPost already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at InPost's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in InPost. Advent International Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. Ppf Nipos B.V. is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and A&R Investment Limited holds about 12% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of InPost

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of InPost S.A. in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around €42m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in InPost. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 30% stake in InPost. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 29%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - InPost has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

