U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,144.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,567.00
    +152.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.80
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    +0.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    +30.60 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.70 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -1.65 (-8.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8100
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,831.01
    +836.90 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.80
    +301.13 (+124.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,779.50
    +18.39 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

InPost brings parcel lockers to public transport in Rome, Barcelona, Manchester

·3 min read

New locations bring convenient, low-carbon delivery option to millions of European urban residents

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InPost Group is launching partnerships in three key cities to set up parcel lockers at public transport stops, as Europe's leading e-commerce enablement platform continues to expand its low-carbon delivery service across the continent.

INPOST PARCEL LOCKER
INPOST PARCEL LOCKER

 

The deals in Rome, Barcelona and Manchester follow a similar partnership with Transport for London that has brought the company's Automated Parcel Machine lockers to more than 60 sites in the capital of the UK.

Customers around Europe are switching to InPost's convenient, environmentally friendly lockers, entrusting the company with 745 million parcels in 2022, up 44% from the previous year. Using InPost's APMs cuts carbon emissions by two-thirds compared to traditional door-to-door deliveries in urban areas.

"I'm proud of our partnerships with these three great European cities as we continue rolling out our environmentally friendly ecommerce fulfilment solution across the continent," said InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska. "Together with our partners we're making it easier for Europeans to choose the greener delivery option we offer, and by adding to the services available at public transport stations, we give people yet another reason to leave their cars at home. In Manchester alone, almost 6 million passenger journeys are made on TfGM-operated public transport every day. Now people using them will gain access to a comfortable and quick way to send and receive their parcel."

Residents of the Manchester area take almost 6 million journeys on the public transport network each day, and 1.5 billion per year,1 while Transport Metropolitans de Barcelona serves more than 425 million users per year,2 or more than 29 million passengers per month.3 In Rome, where the Metro system operated by ATAC S.p.A carries 300 million passengers every year,4 passengers will have access to 21 locker sites spread across the network's three lines.

"In addition to the environmental benefits, customers like our parcel lockers for the convenience they offer, and partnerships with public transport make it even faster and easier to use our services," Brzoska said. "In these three cities, commuters can now send and receive parcels on their way to or from work, at the time and place that fits best into the rhythm of their daily life."

At the end of last year InPost, whose shares are traded on EURONEXT-Amsterdam, operated 27,939 Automated Parcel Machines, including 19,306 in its home country of Poland and 8,633 internationally.

1 https://assets.ctfassets.net/nv7y93idf4jq/5zSFetAofD65dSxduZ7ZPv/ba7b643f61ce7b08ed9b67386c06bdc5/Travel_Diary_Survey_2021_-_summary.pdf
2 https://transparencia.tmb.cat/documents/525003/525684/Presentaci%C3%B3_Institucional_2022_EN_ACC/01af5179-a4c9-4154-830b-26850e4851f5
3 https://metropoliabierta.elespanol.com/informacion-municipal/movilidad/metro-barcelona-limite-incremento-pasajeros_62719_102.html
4 https://www.atac.roma.it/docs/default-source/pubblicazioni/carta-della-qualit%C3%A0-dei-servizi-di-tpl---anno-2022.pdf?sfvrsn=bd59ea24_2

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993871/InPost_Locker.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554272/InPost_Logo.jpg

InPost Logo
InPost Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inpost-brings-parcel-lockers-to-public-transport-in-rome-barcelona-manchester-301735898.html

Recommended Stories

  • Norfolk Southern Rail-Yard Plan Wins Key Vote as Chicago Tries to Expand Cargo Hub

    An alderwoman said she would support the expansion plan after the railroad agreed to hire a consultant to help with minority hiring.

  • Premium Bonds: Were you a winner in the February 2023 draw?

    Sefton and Sheffield have new millionaires this month.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood predicts these innovations will soar 40% in value every year to over $200 trillion by 2030

    Wood’s team identifies 14 distinct technologies they believe will feed off each other.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Ukraine is using Palantir's software for 'targeting,' CEO says

    Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.

  • Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers

    When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners to bet against companies there. Its allegations, which the Indian conglomerate has denied, have wiped out more than $80 billion of market value from its seven listed companies and knocked billionaire Gautam Adani from his perch as the world's third-richest man. On Wednesday, a $2.5 billion sale of shares by one of its companies Adani Enterprises was called off.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • Meta earnings: Zuckerberg is ‘clearly listening to Wall Street,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses Meta's Q4 earnings beat, the social media company's outlook amid tech industry layoffs, and user engagement on the platform.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Tesla's Musk Creates New Expectations Around the Cybertruck

    Tesla's Cybertruck is the object of endless speculation. Sci-fi vehicle, some enthused fans of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk say. Since its introduction in November 2019 at a promotional event in Los Angeles, the Cybertruck has captured the hearts of Tesla fans.

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Shell Adds $41 Billion in Profit to Record Annual Haul From Oil Majors

    Shell became the latest oil giant to post a record annual profit last year, joining U.S. peers in surging back from early pandemic losses on soaring energy prices.