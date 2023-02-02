InPost brings parcel lockers to public transport in Rome, Barcelona, Manchester

New locations bring convenient, low-carbon delivery option to millions of European urban residents

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InPost Group is launching partnerships in three key cities to set up parcel lockers at public transport stops, as Europe's leading e-commerce enablement platform continues to expand its low-carbon delivery service across the continent.

The deals in Rome, Barcelona and Manchester follow a similar partnership with Transport for London that has brought the company's Automated Parcel Machine lockers to more than 60 sites in the capital of the UK.

Customers around Europe are switching to InPost's convenient, environmentally friendly lockers, entrusting the company with 745 million parcels in 2022, up 44% from the previous year. Using InPost's APMs cuts carbon emissions by two-thirds compared to traditional door-to-door deliveries in urban areas.

"I'm proud of our partnerships with these three great European cities as we continue rolling out our environmentally friendly ecommerce fulfilment solution across the continent," said InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska. "Together with our partners we're making it easier for Europeans to choose the greener delivery option we offer, and by adding to the services available at public transport stations, we give people yet another reason to leave their cars at home. In Manchester alone, almost 6 million passenger journeys are made on TfGM-operated public transport every day. Now people using them will gain access to a comfortable and quick way to send and receive their parcel."

Residents of the Manchester area take almost 6 million journeys on the public transport network each day, and 1.5 billion per year,1 while Transport Metropolitans de Barcelona serves more than 425 million users per year,2 or more than 29 million passengers per month.3 In Rome, where the Metro system operated by ATAC S.p.A carries 300 million passengers every year,4 passengers will have access to 21 locker sites spread across the network's three lines.

"In addition to the environmental benefits, customers like our parcel lockers for the convenience they offer, and partnerships with public transport make it even faster and easier to use our services," Brzoska said. "In these three cities, commuters can now send and receive parcels on their way to or from work, at the time and place that fits best into the rhythm of their daily life."

At the end of last year InPost, whose shares are traded on EURONEXT-Amsterdam, operated 27,939 Automated Parcel Machines, including 19,306 in its home country of Poland and 8,633 internationally.

