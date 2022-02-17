U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

InPost Group, Vinted launch European ecommerce delivery partnership

·4 min read
In this article:
One agreement gives second-hand fashion site access to 35,000 delivery points across eight markets

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InPost Group, the leading European ecommerce delivery provider, signed a five-year partnership agreement with Vinted, Europe's largest online consumer-to-consumer marketplace dedicated to second-hand fashion, becoming one of Vinted's shipping partners across Europe. The service will be provided under the InPost brand in the UK, Poland and Italy, and Mondial Relay in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

InPost Logo
InPost Logo

The agreement will leverage InPost's extensive cross-border network of 35,000 out-of-home delivery sites, offering Vinted members an economical, convenient option that lets them receive their purchases at a time that suits them, rather than waiting at home to receive parcels. In addition to the cost savings over home delivery, shipping to the company's Automated Parcel Machine (APM) lockers and other locations reduces CO2 emissions by as much as two-thirds in cities compared to door-to-door services,

"This is our first pan-European delivery partnership, involving all eight markets where we're present, and we're confident that this is just the beginning," said InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska. "Our agreement with Vinted proves that InPost has the scale and the skills to be a strategic out-of-home delivery partner for companies operating on markets across Europe, with a particular focus on out-of-home services. We are happy to be part of Vinted's shipping solution."

Vytautas Atkočaitis, Shipping Director at Vinted, said: "As a business focused on giving our members great choices about how to send and receive packages, with a particular focus on PUDO and locker options, we're pleased to continue our successful partnership with InPost and Mondial Relais in multiple markets in Europe."

Vinted is the largest online consumer-to-consumer marketplace in Europe dedicated to second-hand fashion with more than 50 million members in 13 European countries, as well as in the US and Canada.

InPost (AEX: INPST) is Europe's leading e-commerce platform. Founded in Poland by Rafał Brzoska in 1999, InPost has a network of more than 20,000 parcel lockers in Poland, the UK and Italy, and also provides courier and fulfilment services for more than 40,000 e-commerce merchants in Poland.

Strategically positioned in the fast-developing e-commerce ecosystem, InPost is benefitting from positive market trends, allowing it to expand its network rapidly.

InPost's Automatic Parcel Machine lockers provide consumers with a low-cost, flexible, convenient, touch-free delivery option that's the most environmentally friendly solution for e-commerce deliveries: sending parcels to InPost lockers cuts CO2 emissions by two-thirds compared to door-to-door deliveries in urban areas, and by as much as 90% in rural areas. It also reduces traffic, and provides a solution for consumers to receive packages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without needing to wait at home for deliveries.

InPost's highly efficient IT infrastructure and rapid implementation of new technologies provides a solid foundation for its operations and development. InPost's mobile application is one of the most popular apps in Poland.

The company's shares debuted on Euronext Amsterdam in January 2021.

In July 2021 InPost completed the acquisition of Mondial Relay, the leading French out-of-home parcel delivery provider, which operates in France, Benelux and the Iberian peninsula, making the Polish company Europe's largest e-commerce delivery platform. In 2021 InPost and Mondial Relay delivered a total of more than 517 million parcels.

Vinted

Vinted is the largest online international C2C marketplace in Europe dedicated to second-hand fashion, with a growing member base of over 50 million members spanning 15 markets in Europe and North America: France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Luxembourg, UK as well as the USA and Canada. Founded in 2008 in Lithuania by Milda Mitkute and Justas Janauskas, and joined by first investor and COO Mantas Mikuckas in 2011, the company is now led by CEO Thomas Plantenga and backed by six leading venture capital firms: Accel, Burda Principal Investments, EQT Growth, Insight Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sprints Capital. On a mission to make second-hand the first choice worldwide, Vinted helps members sell and buy second-hand clothes and accessories from each other, making shopping a mobile and social experience through one-on-one member interactions in its community. The European start-up is head-quartered in Vilnius, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Utrecht and Prague and has 1000 employees.

For more information on InPost, please visit inpost.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554272/InPost_Logo.jpg

