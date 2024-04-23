Understanding InRetail Peru Corp's Upcoming Dividend Payment

InRetail Peru Corp (INREF) recently announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on 2024-05-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into InRetail Peru Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does InRetail Peru Corp Do?

InRetail Peru Corp is a Peru-based company engaged in the development of retail businesses. The company's reportable segments include Food Retail; Pharmacies; Distribution; Shopping Malls, and Digital. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Food Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Peru and also has a presence in Ecuador and other countries. The company's brands include Plaza Vea, Plaza Vea Super, Plaza Vea Express, Vivanda, Mass, and Makro brands.

InRetail Peru Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at InRetail Peru Corp's Dividend History

InRetail Peru Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2020. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down InRetail Peru Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, InRetail Peru Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.84% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.84%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, InRetail Peru Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 31.80%. Based on InRetail Peru Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of InRetail Peru Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.84%.

InRetail Peru Corp's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, InRetail Peru Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.36.

InRetail Peru Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks InRetail Peru Corp's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. InRetail Peru Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and InRetail Peru Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. InRetail Peru Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 12.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.85% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, InRetail Peru Corp's earnings increased by approximately 10.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 49.13% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.80%, which outperforms approximately 69.38% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Investors

Considering InRetail Peru Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics, investors might view INREF as a potential candidate for their dividend portfolios. However, it's essential to keep an eye on market dynamics and company performance as factors such as economic conditions and industry trends can affect future dividend sustainability. Investors interested in high-dividend yield opportunities can explore further using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

