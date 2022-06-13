Inria and InterDigital Launch Nemo.AI Common Lab

InterDigital, Inc.

Public-private research collaboration hires Brittany locals to explore and develop technologies for the coming metaverse

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To engage and employ scientists and engineers across the Brittany region in researching the technologies that will shape the metaverse, Inria, the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology, and InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the launch of the Nemo.AI Common Lab. This public-private partnership is dedicated to leveraging the combined research expertise of Inria and InterDigital labs to foster local participation in emerging innovations and global technology trends.



Named after the pioneering Captain Nemo from Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the Nemo.AI Common Lab aims to equip the Brittany region with resources to pursue cutting edge scientific research and explore the technologies that will define media experiences in the future. The project reflects the recognized importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in enabling new media experiences in a digital and responsible society.

Equipped with funding from both organizations, as well as the French government, the Nemo.AI Common Lab will recruit local researchers, PhDs, post-doctoral students, engineers, and interns to work on priority topics while InterDigital and Inria scientists and engineers serve as research mentors and tutors. The Common Lab will reside in both Inria and InterDigital labs and participants may join scientific seminars, organize public events, jointly deliver presentations, and more in both locations.

“We are delighted to launch the Nemo.AI Common Lab with Inria and we know this partnership will not only strengthen scientific excellence and visibility in our region, but create a space for local researchers and engineers to contribute to the technologies and innovations that will shape our future ecosystems, like the metaverse,” said Lionel Oisel, Head of Video Labs, Research & Innovation, at InterDigital. “Our expertise complements Inria’s strong research capabilities and together this partnership will bolster innovation across this community.”

Story continues

Inspired by a mythical city on the coast of Brittany, the first project addressed by the Nemo.AI Common Lab is called “Ys.ai” and will develop new technologies to enable engagement in the metaverse. Specifically, the project will examine user representation in the form of avatars and explore their behavior and interactions with objects and each other, as well as the ability to interchange avatars between differing metaverse standards and formats.

Inria is France’s leading institute for research in digital science and technology and dedicates its researchers and resources to exploring topics like AI and quantum computing, digital security, data science and high-performance computing, among others. InterDigital is one of the world’s largest pure research, innovation, and licensing companies developing foundational IP and industry standards for innovative solutions in wireless, video, and more.

The Nemo.AI Common Lab was officially launched on June 9, 2022.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714



