Inriver's PIMpoint Digital Event Announces Award Categories and Final Agenda for October

·2 min read

Digital Commerce Across Industries with Cartier, Bugaboo, Vestas, Prysmian Group, Estée Lauder, BMR, and more

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver, the solution that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced final lineup, workshops, and award categories for PIMpoint Digital, the world's first and largest PIM and digital commerce event October 5-7, 2021.

inriver logo (PRNewsfoto/inriver)
inriver logo (PRNewsfoto/inriver)

"PIMpoint is one of the most important events of the year for anyone who drives digital commerce."

Each year PIMpoint evolves into an event that helps inriver customers, prospects, partners, and employees connect, learn, and become inspired through content. This year, PIMpoint is focused on helping teams open the digital front door. The event hosts industry-specific tracks for retail and industrial manufacturing, customer-only workshops, a German language track, and an award ceremony to celebrate the innovative and diverse customer base.

"PIMpoint is one of the most important events of the year for anyone who drives digital commerce," stated Bengt Wessborg, Chief Sales Officer, Star Republic. "Star Republic is proud to sponsor the event and showcase innovation and best practices via our keynote, Knocking on Heaven's Door this year."

PIMpoint Highlights:

  • Retail-specific tracks featuring SkiStar, BMR, and Bugaboo

  • Manufacturing-specific tracks featuring Hunter Douglas, Hyster-Yale, and WernerCo

  • Innovation track with Salesforce.com, Translations.com, and CodeScience

  • Partner Hackathon event and awards to drive innovation

  • German-language track, demo, and panel session with GS1 and ECC Köln

  • Customer workshops for up-skilling and best practices

  • Award ceremony for global and regional awards including Customer of the Year, Partner of the Year, Partner Customer Collaboration of the Year, and many more.

"PIMpoint Digital 2021 will deliver everything teams need to build and optimize a strategy that 'Opens the digital front door' to commerce," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "This event is where growth, innovation, education, and celebration of achievements meet to strengthen the industry and the inriver Community."

The event is free of charge this year. To register for PIMpoint Digital, sign up here.

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600_ customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inrivers-pimpoint-digital-event-announces-award-categories-and-final-agenda-for-october-301378675.html

SOURCE inriver

