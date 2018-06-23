This insane golden chamber contains water so pure it can dissolve metal, and is helping scientists detect dying stars

Kamioka Observatory, ICRR (Institute for Cosmic Ray Research), The University of Tokyo





The Super-Kamiokande neutrino detector is a physics experiment the size of a 15-storey building, buried under a mountain in Japan.

Neutrinos are sub-atomic particles that pass through us all the time, and studying them can tell us about supernovas and the composition of the universe.

The detector is full of ultra-pure water, which can leach the nutrients out of your hair and dissolve metal.



Hidden 1,000 metres under Mount Ikeno in Japan is a place that looks like a supervillain's dream.

Super-Kamiokande (or "Super-K" as it's sometimes referred to) is a neutrino detector. Neutrinos are sub-atomic particles which travel through space and pass through solid matter as though it were air.

Studying these particles is helping scientists detect dying stars and learn more about the universe. Business Insider spoke to three scientists about how the giant gold chamber works — and the dangers of conducting experiments inside it.

Seeing the sub-atomic world

Neutrinos can be very hard to detect, so much so that Neil deGrasse dubbed them "the most elusive prey in the cosmos." In this video, he explains that the detection chamber is buried deep within the earth to stop other particles from getting in.

"Matter poses no obstacle to a neutrino," he says. "A neutrino could pass through a hundred light-years of steel without even slowing down."

But why catch them at all?

"If there’s a supernova, a star that collapses into itself and turns into a black hole," Dr Yoshi Uchida of Imperial College London told Business Insider. "If that happens in our galaxy, something like Super-K is one of the very few objects that can see the neutrinos from it."

Before a star starts to collapse it shoots out neutrinos, so Super-K acts as a sort of early-warning system, telling us when to look out for these dazzling cosmic events.

Crab Nebula More

NASA, ESA, G. Dubner (IAFE, CONICET-University of Buenos Aires) et al.; A. Loll et al.; T. Temim et al.; F. Seward et al.; VLA/NRAO/AUI/NSF; Chandra/CXC; Spitzer/JPL-Caltech; XMM-Newton/ESA; and Hubble/STScI

"The back-of-the-envelope calculations say it’s going to be about once every 30 years that a supernova explodes in the sort of range that our detectors can see," said Dr Uchida. "If you miss one you’re going to have to wait another few decades on average to see the next one."

Firing neutrinos through Japan

Super-K doesn't just catch neutrinos raining down from space.

Situated on the opposite side of Japan in Tokai, the T2K experiment fires a neutrino beam 295 km through the Earth to be picked up in Super-K on the west side of the country.

Studying the way the neutrinos change (or "oscillate") as they pass through matter may tell us more about the origins of the universe, for example, the relationship between matter and anti-matter.

Inside Super-Kamiokande More

Story Continues