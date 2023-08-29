‘Insane surge’ in sales of diesel cars ahead of Ulez expansion

A road sign indicating the expansion of Ulez to London boroughs from Aug 29 - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

The expansion of ultra low emission zone (Ulez) across all of London has led to an “insane surge” in drivers trying to sell non-compliant vehicles, according to the chief executive of an online car marketplace.

Carwow boss John Veichmanis said his service had seen a jump in new listings of older diesel cars following a High Court ruling last month that paved the way for London Mayor Sadiq Khan to expand the city’s low emissions zone.

He said: “The High Court only a few weeks ago confirmed that Ulez can go ahead around the M25 perimeter, and we’ve seen an insane surge of customers trying to sell theirs all of a sudden. And I think that definitely caused a lot of frustration for motorists.

“People were basically holding on until the High Court judgement. Many accept we need clean air in London but the process of getting there and seeing how it’s managed is somewhat shambolic.”

New listings of non-compliant cars on Carwow jumped by 50pc in the week following the ruling on July 28. The equivalent of 82 cars a day were listed for sale in the aftermath of the High Court ruling.

The flood of vehicles onto the market all at once means many drivers risk getting a poor price, Mr Veichmanis said.

Drivers had just a month to react to the High Court judgement, with Ulez expanding to cover all London boroughs on Aug 29.

Motorists must now pay £12.50 per day to drive non-compliant cars in London. Ulez charges apply 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on every day of the year except Christmas Day.

The expansion has been met with criticism from campaigners and has proved unpopular with voters. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the policy for his party’s failure to win the Uxbridge seat from the Conservatives in the recent byelection.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: “Nine out of ten cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already Ulez compliant and their drivers will not have to pay the charge.”

Cars more than 40 years old are exempt. Petrol cars that comply with Euro 4 emissions standards and diesel vehicles that comply with Euro 6 emissions standards are not subject to the Ulez charge. This means petrol cars registered after Jan 1 2006 and diesels newer than Sep 1 2015 will comply.

Londoners who live in the expansion zone and are in receipt of certain benefits can get a one-off payment of £2,000 if they scrap their non-compliant car.

The spokesman added: “The Mayor is urging all people to first use TfL’s vehicle checker to check if their car is compliant, and if it isn’t, to apply as quickly as possible for the scrappage scheme. TfL are turning around applications as quickly as possible and the response times are good.”

