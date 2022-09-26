U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.64
    -28.59 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,302.59
    -287.82 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,850.88
    -17.05 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.27
    -21.32 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -1.89 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.30
    -24.30 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    -0.57 (-3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9609
    -0.0079 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.1930 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0193 (-1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7350
    +1.4150 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.48
    +171.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.92
    +6.82 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

'Insane' — UK Tech reacts to Gov moves that might hand UK startups contract to Barclays Bank

Mike Butcher
·6 min read

Tech Nation is trailing in second place in the race to remain the UK’s government-backed ‘startup champion’ after the latter put the £12 million contract out to tender, according to TechCrunch’s sources. First in line at this point in time - in a decision which is due in December - is banking giant Barclays. Tech Nation’s existing government funding runs until March 2023.

But the prospect of a profitable, global bank taking over the contract has been branded “insane” and “mad” by some key UK industry players.

On the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that government officials have been concerned that Tech Nation was “breaching state aid rules because it had failed to become self-sufficient” which led officials to put the contract out to tender earlier this year.

However, although the Times reported that Tech Nation had lost the contract, TechCrunch understands that the final decision has yet to be made. Plus, it’s understood that Tech Nation is intending to carry on ‘as is’, even without the government subsidy, supported by fundraising from sponsors, subscriptions and partners.

Barclays had applied for the contract through its network of Eagle Labs incubators, some of which have physical locations, but most do not.

It’s thought this, if patchy, nationwide-presence is helping to woo the government in its so-called “levelling-up” agenda as it seeks to boost more start-ups outside London.

If successful, Barclays would also be able to administer the Home Office’s digital visa scheme, though it’s unlikely to have a monopoly on this.

Again, it’s been erroneously reported that Tech Nation would lose this capability. The £12m funding and the operation of the Visa scheme are in fact separate issues, and the final government decision will have no baring on Tech Nation’s role, designated by the Home Office, to endorse the Global Talent Visa.

Tech Nation has long been embedded in the UK tech startup scene. Tech City UK, its predecessor, was launched in 2011 by former prime minister David Cameron and concentrated largely on the London ecosystem until 2018 when it merged with Tech North (based in Manchester). It’s since gone on to run a myriad of programmes connecting tech startups and scale-up with each other and with investors in the UK and abroad.

The non-profit is chaired by Lord (Jo) Johnson (Boris Johnson’s brother) and chaired by former Sage boss Stephen Kelly.

Gerard Grech, chief executive of Tech Nation, said the body’s work represented a “£15 return on every £1 invested by the government.”

In a statement he told me: “We’ve supported over 4,000 tech companies from around the U.K. More than 30% of the UK’s 122 tech unicorns (eg Monzo, DarkTrace) have graduated from a Tech Nation programme (49 in total to date). Some 44% of the UK’s decacorns graduate from a TN non-dilutive accelerator growth programme (failure rate is less than 5% thus far).”

“Hundreds of tech firms have signed up to the Tech Zero pledge, co-founded with companies like Mozo and Olio, which commits tech companies to Net Zero. Our Libra growth programme shines a light on founders and leaders from under-represented sections of society as does the latest Diversity & Inclusion toolkit we recently launched for tech founders to help them develop a more diverse workforce,” he said.

“Today, Tech Nation’s work represents a £15 return on every £1 invested by the UK Government. This is one of the best ROIs for the taxpayer in the most strategic growth area of the economy,” he added.

Tech Nation’s recently published annual report said it could remain a going concern if government funding was withdrawn.

The industry has reacted, broadly speaking, with dismay that a massive global bank would be handed sole responsibility for supporting the UK’s tech startup ecosystem.

One source told City A.M. that the move was “like letting an arsonist teach kids about fire safety” given that the bank would have to support programmes for startups in the fintech space, putting it into a conflict of interest.

Another said the government has “effectively handed Barclays funds to acquire new customers” and was a “potential competitor or customer of the startups it’s meant to be supporting.”

Speaking to me on a condition of anonymity one investor called the government’s decision to put Tech Nation’s funding in doubt was “insane.”

“It’s mad. We need to shout this into oblivion. We can’t hand the support to the tech ecosystem to an incumbent bank! Everyone needs to know how mad this is,” he said.

Another VC told me the decision to put Barclays in the front-running for the contact was “like President Bush declaring ‘Mission Accomplished’ after the Gulf War, when the war was far from over. I don’t know what the government was thinking. I suspect this new government cares more about banking and financial services than tech.”

Brent Hoberman, founder of LastMinute.com and now head of FirstMinute Capital commented on LinkedIn: “[I] Have been a fan of Tech Nation and the hard work and impact they have had and the creativity to expand their role. It's a tough job and the scrutiny that rightly comes with government money makes it especially hard to experiment. Barclays will need to find leverage to have more impact and scale.”

Ian Merricks, Managing Partner at White Horse Capital and Chair at The Accelerator Network, and a rival bidder for the Tech Nation contract said it was “hard to be more incensed at this use of public business growth support funding. I imagine the 'winners' have a larger lobbying function than we do, as a private sector consortium.”

Tanya Suarez, Founder & CEO | IoT Tribe, commented: “Surely this provides an unfair advantage and could be used to influence the founders choice of banker at several stages of growth. I wouldn’t be happy if I were any other UK high street bank or other financial institution that has been supporting founders over the years. Let’s not forget Barclays had a net operating income of £22 billion in 2021 and profits of £7 billion. If they really wanted to do this, they should carved out a minute amount of that to cover the £5-6M a year that they will receive… I don’t believe they need grant money to do it.”

Nichola Bates, Head of Global Accelerators and Innovation Programs at Boeing, said: “I don’t see how this makes sense for Barclays, or the eco-system. At £12m it probably costs Barclays more to bid for it. But surely this is work they would (and should) be doing anyway - without the need for Govt money?”

Grech said the decision was in the hands of the DCMS.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “No final decisions have been made. The successful grant recipient will be announced in due course.”

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas adult-use cannabis voter referendum cleared for Nov. 8 ballot, but Oklahoma measure is weeded out

    Voters in Arkansas will cast ballots in a statewide referendum on Nov. 8 on whether to allow adult-use cannabis sales, while a separate adult-use referendum planned for Oklahoma has fizzled, Benchmark analyst Mick Hickey noted Monday in his weekly cannabis chronicles. Last week, the Arkansas Supreme Court OK'd a request by Responsible Growth Arkansas to certify petition signatures to qualify the referendum to allow cannabis sales to people over 21, after the Board of Election Commissioners faile

  • Fed’s Collins says economy will slow but a ‘significant downturn’ is avoidable

    Boston Fed President Susan Collins, the first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank, said the goal of avoiding a severe downturn is achievable.

  • TPD arrests man accused of picking up 14-year-old girl, raping her in his car

    A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he raped a 14-year-old girl after offering her a ride home.

  • Mary Peltola, Alaska's new congresswoman, readies for tough November race

    Mary&nbsp;Peltola made history as the first Alaska Native in Congress after winning a special election this August. But Peltola has a tough race in November — she will face Sarah Palin and Nick Begich for a full 2-year term. Nicole Killion has more.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ): "But despite our apparent differences, Senator McConnell and I have forged a friendship."

    While speaking at an event held by the McConnell Center, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, spoke about her unlikely friendship with Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Although Senator Cinema is a registered Democrat, she is one of the few Democrats who is not always aligned with the Democratic party. One that is rooted in our commonalities, including are pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution, our love for our home states, and a dogged determination on behalf of our constituents.

  • ‘I’ve seen my country flattened through hurricanes’: New U.N. climate chief takes the fight personally

    Polluters paying for emissions is just as important as cutting what comes out of smokestacks and tailpipes, says the U.N.'s new climate leader, Simon Stiell.

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth and penultimate day of the 2022 debate.

  • Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace

    Saudi Arabia appears to be leaving behind the stream of negative coverage that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi elicited since 2018. Saudi Arabia’s busy week of triumphs included brokering a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, holding a highbrow summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, marking the country’s national day with pomp and pageantry, hosting the German chancellor and discussing energy supply with top White House officials. The kingdom is able to draw focus back to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious rebranding of Saudi Arabia and his goals to build both the world's largest sovereign wealth fund and pull the kingdom up from the G-20 to the more exclusive G-7 nations representing the biggest economies.

  • Why Investors Need to Know How to Calculate Dividend Per Share

    Dividend per share allows investors in a business to determine how much dividend income they will receive per share of their common stock. Dividends are the portion of profit that a company distributes to its investors. Many investors, such as … Continue reading → The post How Dividend Per Share Is Calculated appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UK police arrest teenager suspected of Uber, GTA 6 hacks

    Police in London have confirmed a 17-year-old teenager, who is suspected of involvement in high-profile breaches at ride-hailing giant Uber and Rockstar Games, has been charged with multiple counts of computer misuse and breaches of bail. The suspect, whose name was not released due to U.K. reporting restrictions on identifying non-adults, was arrested in Oxfordshire on September 22 as part of an investigation by the City of London Police, which primarily focuses on financial crimes, and supported by the U.K.'s National Crime Agency. “The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire [on September 22] on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency's (NCA) National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU),” said Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan from the City of London Police’s Cyber Crime Unit.

  • Conservative law firm to appeal judge's dismissal of lawsuit arguing minority retention grant discriminates against white students, others

    State law restricts the grant to certain students of color, which a conservative law firm argues is racial discrimination.

  • Pope urges Italians to have more children, welcome migrants

    Pope Francis traveled to southern Italy on Sunday to close out an Italian church congress that coincided with Italy’s national election, and delivered a message that hit on key domestic campaign issues including immigration. Neither Francis nor his hosts referred to the vote during the open-air Mass, though Italy’s bishops conference had earlier urged Italians to cast ballots in the eagerly watched election that could bring Italy its first far-right government since World War II. At the end of the outdoor Mass in Matera, Francis spoke off the cuff asking Italians to have more children.

  • U.S. official rules out secondary sanctions for Russian oil price cap

    A U.S. Treasury official has ruled out secondary sanctions to enforce a price cap mechanism on Russian oil exports despite a proposal last week by U.S. senators. Democratic and Republican senators last week proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen the price cap aimed at capping Russia's oil revenues while minimising the impact on global markets and prices.

  • Race for control of Congress is tightening as Democrats and Republicans highlight key issues

    Republicans are hoping to use immigration and crime to regain some of the ground they lost in polling after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as the party seeks to regain control in Congress. CBS News political director Fin Gomez explains how these key issues are impacting voters.

  • Review: 'The Fall Guy' accurately portrays police procedures

    A Mercedes sedan, stolen a few days earlier in New Hampshire, is found abandoned in Vermont. It is crammed with stolen goods from a two-state crime spree. The victim turns out to be the thief, a low-life named Don Kalfus.

  • Fed's Collins says inflation fight to cost jobs, recession not inevitable

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's need to bring down unacceptably high inflation will cause the jobless rate to rise but a recession is not inevitable, and there are signs price pressures may have already peaked, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in her maiden public speech on Monday. "I do anticipate that accomplishing price stability will require slower employment growth and a somewhat higher unemployment rate," Collins told a local chamber of commerce in Boston, even as she made clear she fully supports the U.S. central bank's more aggressive push to quash price pressures running at 40-year highs.

  • NYC ski mask-wearing assassins gun down 17-year-old in broad daylight deadly shooting: police

    The NYPD said a group of five suspects wearing ski masks allegedly approached a 17-year-old, who was fatally shot in the chest in the Bronx at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

  • GTA 6 footage leaks, Revolut gets hacked, and Wipro fires 300 for "moonlighting"

    Welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we very quickly sum up the most read TechCrunch stories from the past week. GTA 6 footage leaks: Roughly 90 clips of the next Grand Theft Auto game leaked out this week, with the uploader claiming to have hacked Rockstar Games' internal Slack. Rockstar confirmed the "network intrusion," adding that they are "extremely disappointed" to see things leaked this way but that development will "continue as planned."

  • 'Trap' church property for sale in Greenville for $2.5 million. Neighbors feel betrayed

    A church that was painted pink in a mill village community is being sold for $2.5 million.

  • Man shot in parking lot of a Fresno Home Depot. Store remains open as police investigate

    The shooting critically injured him. It followed four homicides on Saturday in Fresno.