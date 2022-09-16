Inscape Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation (TSX:INQ) (“Inscape” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company’s 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
The total number of votes represented at the Meeting was 12,739,261, being 88.59% of the total 14,380,701 votes attached to the outstanding Class B Subordinated Voting Shares of the Company.
The nominees listed in the management proxy circular of the Company dated July 29, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Inscape at the Meeting until the next annual meeting of shareholders unless their office is terminated earlier or their office is vacated in accordance with the Company’s by-laws. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Neil McDonnell
12,733,961
99.99%
1,000
0.01%
Tracy Tidy
12,712,886
99.83%
22,075
0.17%
David LaSalle
12,557,666
98.61%
177,295
1.39%
Eric Ehgoetz
12,557,666
98.61%
177,295
1.39%
Tania Bortolotto
12,557,666
98.61%
177,295
1.39%
About Inscape
Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape’s wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all of our clients, enables us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn’t choose us sooner. For further information, visit www.myinscape.com
Investor Contact
Jon Szczur, CMA, CPA
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Inscape Corporation
T 905-836-7676, x3351
jszczur@myinscape.com