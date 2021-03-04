U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.47
    -51.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,924.14
    -345.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.04
    +0.21 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,689.30
    -11.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8760
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,989.58
    -3,772.49 (-7.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.44
    -45.77 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.47
    -383.64 (-1.33%)
     

Inscape Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Inscape Corporation
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape (TSX: INQ), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings for the workplace, today announced its results of operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021.

“Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 represented our highest quarterly revenue to date in this fiscal year while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Ehgoetz, CEO. “Management worked tirelessly during the quarter to position the business with an appropriate foundation for growth and profitability once the economy moves to a post-pandemic environment. Despite reporting a nine month year to date net loss of $1.4 million, we would note that, this includes $1.4 million of inventory write-downs during the fiscal year reflecting management’s efforts to properly manage inventory levels and working capital. Since the beginning of the fiscal year, management has reduced inventory by $2.2 million and is actively monitoring optimal inventory levels and mix. During the quarter, the Company also successfully executed the preparation of our furniture plant for new capital equipment arriving in Q4 which will materially improve its efficiency and also executed on the move of our Walls factory to a new location with an appropriate footprint designed to lower overheads. Both of these actions will begin to be reflected in our results in our fourth quarter. Management also implemented a number of initiatives designed to improve the Company’s sales pipeline and reach. Furthermore, we continue to focus on rapid payback initiatives and adoption of new technologies to improve the operations of the business for the eventual return of a more normal economic environment.”

Total sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $11.6 million, compared to $17.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.0 million or negative $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.1 million or positive $0.01 per diluted share for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the third quarter was negative $4 thousand, compared to positive $1.0 million, for fiscal 2020.

Total sales for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 were $30.2 million, compared to $61.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. The nine month period ended with a net loss of $1.4 million or negative $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million or negative $0.01 per diluted share for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $1.7 million, compared to $2.4 million for fiscal 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three month period ended January 31, 2020 unless otherwise stated):

  • EBITDA of ($4) thousand, compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.2) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($0.7) million

  • Net loss before taxes of $1.0 million compared to net income before taxes of $0.1 million. This quarter’s results were lower than the comparative period mainly due to lower sales volume as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Gross profit margin of 22.9%, with gross profit down by $1.7 million, versus gross profit margin of 25.2%

  • Inventory of $3.7 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, versus $6.0 million

  • Inventory write-downs of $0.3 million for the three month period

  • Gross profit margin of 25.6%, excluding inventory write-downs of $0.3 million

  • EBITDA of $0.3 million, excluding inventory write-down of $0.3 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.9) million, excluding inventory write-down of $0.3 million

  • Total sales of $11.6 million, a decrease of 33.1%

  • SG&A expenses of $4.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million versus $6.1 million due to lower selling expenses from reduced sales volume

  • Cash of $1.2 million with additional borrowing capacity of $3.0 million, versus $5.9 million in cash with additional borrowing base of $4.5 million as at April 30, 2020

  • Government assistance from subsidies of $0.6 million

  • Subsequent to the quarter, the Company received additional funds of US $1.4 million under the SBA loan program and received notification that the first tranche of the SBA loan has been forgiven

Third Quarter Year-to-Date Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the nine month period ended January 31, 2020 unless otherwise stated):

  • EBITDA of $1.7 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.4 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($5.0) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($0.3) million

  • Net loss before taxes of ($1.4) million, compared to net loss before taxes of ($0.2) million

  • Gross profit margin of 21.0%, with gross profit down by $10.6 million, versus gross profit margin of 27.6%

  • Inventory write-downs of $1.4 million for the nine month period

  • Gross profit margin of 25.4%, excluding inventory write-downs of $1.4 million

  • EBITDA of $3.0 million, excluding inventory write-down of $1.4 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.6) million, excluding inventory write-down of $1.4 million

  • Total sales of $30.2 million, a decrease of 50.9%

  • SG&A expenses of $14.6 million, a decrease of $5.2 million versus $19.8 million due to less selling expenses resulting from lower sales volume

  • Government assistance from subsidies (including the forgivable loan) of $3.4 million


Inscape Corporation
Summary of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Results
(in thousands except EPS)

Three Months Ended January 31,

2021

2020

Sales

$

11,625

$

17,376

Gross profit

2,658

4,371

Selling, general & administrative expenses(i)

4,849

5,962

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange

(184

)

9

Other income – government grant

(610

)

-

Unrealized gain on derivatives

(159

)

(6

)

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,821

)

Stock-based compensation(i)

(3

)

73

Severance obligation(i)

13

12

Net (loss) income before taxes

$

(1,016

)

$

142

Income taxes

22

-

Net (loss) income

$

(1,038

)

$

142

Basic and diluted (loss) income per share

$

(0.07

)

$

0.01

Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)

for basic EPS calculation

14,381

14,381

for diluted EPS calculation

14,381

14,381


Nine Months Ended January 31,

2021

2020

Sales

$

30,152

$

61,375

Gross profit

6,320

16,914

Selling, general & administrative expenses(i)

14,368

19,796

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange

111

65

Other income – government grant

(3,392

)

-

Unrealized gain on derivatives

(3,416

)

(1,038

)

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,769

)

Investment income

(1

)

(7

)

Stock-based compensation(i)

199

(277

)

Severance obligation(i)

44

298

Loss before taxes

$

(1,361

)

$

(154

)

Income taxes

29

56

Net loss

$

(1,390

)

$

(210

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)

for basic EPS calculation

14,381

14,381

for diluted EPS calculation

14,381

14,381

(i) Stock-based compensation and severance obligations were displayed separately from selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the purpose of these tables.

Sales for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 were 33.1% and 50.9% lower than the same periods of the previous year due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”), which resulted in lower Furniture sales of 21.2% and 48.6% and lower Walls sales of 62.6% and 57.1%, respectively.

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net (loss) income before taxes, the non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Net (loss) income before taxes

$

(1,016

)

$

142

Adjust non-operating or unusual items:

Unrealized gain on derivatives

(159

)

(6

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange

(184

)

9

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,821

)

Other income – government grant

(610

)

-

Stock-based compensation

(3

)

73

Severance obligation

13

12

Adjusted net loss before taxes

$

(2,191

)

$

(1,591

)


Nine Months Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Net loss before taxes

$

(1,361

)

$

(154

)

Adjust non-operating or unusual items:

Unrealized gain on derivatives

(3,416

)

(1,038

)

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange

111

65

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,769

)

Other income – government grant

(3,392

)

-

Stock based compensation

199

(277

)

Severance obligation

44

298

Adjusted net loss before taxes

$

(8,047

)

$

(2,875

)

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income before taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Net (loss) income before taxes

$

(1,016

)

$

142

Depreciation

492

504

Amortization

520

349

EBITDA

$

(4

)

$

995

Adjust non-operating or unusual items:

Unrealized gain on derivatives

$

(159

)

$

(6

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange

(184

)

9

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,821

)

Other income – government grant

(610

)

-

Stock-based compensation

(3

)

73

Severance obligation

13

12

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,179

)

$

(738

)


Nine Months Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Net loss before taxes

$

(1,361

)

$

(154

)

Interest

(1

)

(7

)

Depreciation

1,476

1,556

Amortization

1,578

984

EBITDA

$

1,692

$

2,379

Adjust non-operating or unusual items:

Unrealized gain on derivatives

$

(3,416

)

$

(1,038

)

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange

111

65

Gain on disposal of PP&E and intangibles

(232

)

(1,769

)

Other income – government grant

(3,392

)

-

Stock-based compensation

199

(277

)

Severance obligation

44

298

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,994

)

$

(342

)

Gross profit margin for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 decreased by 2.3 and 6.6 percentage points, respectively, over the same periods last year as a result of the lower sales volume due to COVID-19. In addition, for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021, excess inventory totaling $0.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively, relating to discontinued product lines and obsolescence were written off during the periods. The Company continues to identify initiatives to achieve cost efficiencies and improved margins as sales levels return to normal. Gross profit margins without the effects of these excess inventory write-downs would have been 25.6% and 25.4% for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021, respectively.

SG&A for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 were 41.8% and 48.5% of sales, compared to 34.8% and 32.3% for the same periods of last year. The $1.2 million and $5.2 million decrease in SG&A in the respective periods, resulted from workforce reductions, decrease in marketing initiatives and lower selling, travel and entertainment expenses. Cumulatively, these actions are largely the results of measures adopted by management to manage cost during COVID-19. In the current fiscal, the lower sales volumes impacted the overall higher SG&A to sales ratios.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash totaling $1.2 million, no debt and an unused credit facility with borrowing availability of $3.0 million based on the new credit terms.

Financial Statements
Financial statements are available from our website as of this press release.

Third Quarter Call Details
Inscape will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST on Friday, March 5, 2021 to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. To participate, please call 1-800-915-4731 about 10 - 15 minutes before the start time. A replay of the conference call will also be available from March 5, 2021 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EDT on April 4, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253 (Reservation Number 21991597).

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Inscape Corporation intends to release its full fourth quarter financial results later than we have historically done as a precautionary measure to allow more time due to COVID-19. The Company is anticipating releasing its entire fourth quarter results after the close of business on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain of the above statements are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors including, but not limited to, further changes in market conditions and changes or delays in anticipated product demand. In addition, future results may also differ materially as a result of many factors, including: fluctuations in the Company’s operating results due to product demand arising from competitive and general economic and business conditions in North America; length of sales cycles; significant fluctuations in international exchange rates, particularly the U.S. dollar exchange rate; restrictions in access to the U.S. market; changes in the Company’s markets, including technology changes and competitive new product introductions; pricing pressures; dependence on key personnel; and other factors set forth in the Company’s Ontario Securities Commission reports and filings.

About Inscape
Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape’s wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all of our clients, enables us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn’t choose us sooner.

For more information, visit www.myinscape.com

Contact

Jon Szczur, CPA, CMA
Chief Financial Officer
Inscape Corporation

T 905 952 4102
jszczur@myinscape.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stellantis CEO does not rule out M&A operations: paper

    The chief executive of newly-created Stellantis said he does not rule out M&A operations for the carmaker, although he signalled that the company is now focused on implementing its merger, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday. Stellantis, which is home to 14 brands, including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, was forged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA. The long-awaited $52 billion merger between the Italian-American and French companies was completed in mid-January.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Buzzy stock-market ETFs backed by Portnoy and Wood get crushed Thursday afternoon as the Nasdaq nears correction

    Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Invest ETF and a VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment backed by Wall Street bro Dave Portnoy are down by at least 4%. The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF was down 4.3% in Thursday afternoon trade, in its debut. Meanwhile, Wood's ARK Innovation deepened its slide into correction on Thursday, off 6.6%. Both ETFs focus on drawing interest from many of the growthy tech stocks which are in the market's crosshairs as bond yields rise, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. . On Thursday, bonds took a leg higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was watching the rise in rates but offered no concrete steps the central bank was taking to tamp down rate moves. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 7 basis points in afternoon action, hitting around 1.54% and accelerating a sell-off in stocks that are viewed as pricey and that don't offer a coupon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down nearly 10% from its Feb. 12 peak, meeting the commonly used definition for a correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 400 points, or 1.3%, and nursing a 0.8% year-to-date gain. The S&P 500 index was down 1.6% and holding on to a 2021 gain of less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was negative for the year, down 1.4%.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • DOGE Adoption on the Rise. Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin for Tickets, Merchandise

    The team will soon be accepting the crypto as part of a deal with payment services provider BitPay.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SAP CEO's 2020 pay package was 9.2 million euros - annual report

    SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein's fixed and variable pay jumped 67% to 9.2 million euros ($11.1 million) last year, under German disclosure rules, although he took home less after a tough year for the business software group. The package, set out in the executive compensation section of SAP's annual report, makes Klein one of Germany's best-paid bosses - although he earned less than predecessor Bill McDermott. It puts Klein, 40, more or less on a par with Joe Kaeser, the former CEO of engineering group Siemens, whose compensation declined by a third to 9.3 million euros in the fiscal year to September 2020.

  • Portnoy-Backed ETF Sees Third-Highest Volume Ever in a Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A new exchange-traded fund seeking to ride the companies most loved by investors online has found plenty of its own positive sentiment in its first day of trading.About $438 million worth of shares in the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ticker BUZZ) changed hands on Thursday, making it the third best ETF debut on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Normally, this kind of blow-the-roof-off volume for the first day is for ETFs that open up a new asset class like gold or Bitcoin,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.The fund, which has been promoted by Barstool Sports Inc. founder Dave Portnoy, follows an index that uses AI to scan online sources like blogs and social media to identify the 75 most favorably mentioned equities.Because of its criteria for inclusion, the hottest names among the day-trading crowd like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. don’t actually make it into the gauge. Its top holdings currently are Ford Motor Co., Twitter Inc. and DraftKings Inc.Nonetheless, the rapid uptake suggests VanEck has succeeded in tapping into the increasingly powerful retail investing cohort.“Given the explosion of individual, younger retail traders, it makes sense to see a pile of volume,” said Dave Lutz, macro strategist at JonesTrading. “Whether it is the WSB crowd embracing Dave Portnoy’s marketing of the ETF, or institutions playing it to bet on the direction of the trend (or hedge) -- we won’t know for a bit. I suspect it’s a bit of both.”The fund opened at $24.40. It was down 1% at $24.15 at 12:02 p.m.(Updates with latest figures, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.50% Thursday afternoon after Powell refers to inflation's rise as transitory

    U.S. Treasury yields Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the rise in bond yields and that he would be concerned if financial conditions did tighten. "I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals," Powell said during a webinar hosted by The Wall Street Journal. The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 7.1 basis points to 1.541%. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Many investors had said that if Powell didn't offer more explicit pushback on higher government bond rates, it could fuel Treasury market weakness. Powell stressed again that the Fed would be "patient" with higher inflation expected this year, saying it was likely to be a "one time" effect and not price gains that continue year-after-year.

  • Sole proprietors, contractors, and freelancers now qualify for bigger PPP loans

    Contractors, freelancers, and sole proprietors in the US can now access considerably larger loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), following a new rule issued by the Small Business Administration (SBA) on Wednesday. The rule allows entrepreneurs without employees to calculate their loan eligibility using gross income rather than net income, making the loans far more generous, especially for businesses with little or no profit.

  • Dow slides, Nasdaq hits three-month low after Powell struggles to soothe bond market

    Stock benchmarks finished sharply lower Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields but added that the inflation expected this year was unlikely to last

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Stock-market crash? No, but rising bond yields are sparking a nerve-racking rotation below the surface

    Despite the hashtags, the stock market is far from “crash” territory, as anyone with a working memory of last year's pandemic-inspired selloff would recall. But a rotation away from the market's recent leaders does appear to be under way.

  • Oil Prices Spike on OPEC Surprise. How to Play It.

    Oil prices shot as much as 5% higher on Thursday as OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most of their production cuts through April, a sign that high prices could be here to stay. Oil company stocks jumped, too, often much more than the commodity, because prices this high will give many of them operating leverage. Because capital costs are high in the industry, oil company margins expand considerably once prices rise above $50 and companies have fully paid for the cost of the equipment and labor they need to extract oil.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back Slightly

    Australian dollar has pulled back slightly on Wednesday, but what I am keeping a close eye on is the fact that the February candlestick was a shooting star.

  • Tesla Megabull Ron Baron Says It Was 'Painful' To Sell 1.7M Shares

    Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Ron Baron acknowledged Thursday morning his fund Baron Capital sold 1.7 million shares of the electric automaker despite his long-held belief the stock has a path to $2,000. What Happened: Baron Capital invested $387 million in Tesla's stock back in 2014 and the position has grown to be worth $5.5 billion in February, Baron said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Over the past six months, the fund has sold 1.7 million out of its 8-million share position between $450 and $900 a share with an average price of $666.70. Baron said many of his friends were skeptical with his original 2014 thesis that Tesla's stock would return 20 times. "We persisted," Baron said. "And at the time we invested, it was unlikely in most people's opinions that electric cars were going to dominate." Related Link: Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon Why It's Important: The decision to authorize a sale of a stock he believes still has tremendous upside potential was due strictly to profit-taking as the stock's surge means it accounted for an outsized representation in the fund portfolio, Baron said. The fund also used some of the proceeds from the sale to pay down part of a line of credit. Baron said it was "painful" to sell close to 2 million shares of Tesla's stock as the company's prospects of eventually selling 20 million cars a year is a more realistic outcome. Tesla has so many opportunities ahead, such as the ability to monetize each of the 20 million cars sold by charging a monthly $100 fee for autonomous driving features. "That alone is worth the present price of the stock in 10 years," he said. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock What's Next: The billionaire himself said he has not sold a single share he personally owns and is unlikely to do so "for another 10 years." Tesla's stock traded around $657 a share at publication time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.