Inscape Corporation Will Release First Quarter Results for the 2023 Financial Year

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) -- Inscape Corporation will release its First Quarter Results for the 2023 Financial Year after the close of business on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

About Inscape

The Company is an office furniture manufacturer with production at two facilities in Canada and the United States in approximately 343,000 square feet of space. The Company serves its clients through a network of dealers and representatives supported by showrooms across North America.

The Company reports in two reportable operating segments. The Office Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems and seating solutions products. The Walls segment includes architectural and movable walls.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur, CPA, CMA
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102


