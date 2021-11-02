InsCorp's 3rd Quarter Earnings Driven by Loan & Margin Growth
Parent of Nashville-based INSBANK Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) in Nashville, and parent company of INSBANK, today reported third quarter earnings of $1,626,000, or $0.55 per share compared to $343,000 and $0.11 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $4,286,000, or $1.46 per share, which was a 164% increase over the prior year of $1,624,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This was the company's most profitable 3rd quarter interim performance in its history. INSBANK's cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 17 basis points during the quarter, continuing a trend for the Nashville-based lender as term deposits have repriced during the year. This, along with recognition of Paycheck Protection Program-related fees, contributed to a 21 basis point increase in net interest margin during the quarter.
Core loans, excluding PPP advances, increased $35.6 million during the quarter, driven by growth of the bank's niche medical division, Medquity, as well as commercial real estate loans. Loans, excluding PPP advances, were up more than 17% over the last 12 months, while total loans have grown 10% during the same period. "Our team remains focused on executing our strategy of balanced organic growth, both locally and within our nationwide physician-focused silos," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.
The company continues to derive benefit from its investments in technology, as evidenced by its operating efficiency and personnel leverage. The bank's measures of: efficiency ratio, operating expenses as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee all continue to compare favorably to its industry peer group and place it in the top quartile of those performance metrics. "Acceleration of digital trends by the pandemic has many community banks scrambling to find their place in the future of our industry," continued Rieniets. "A focus on fintech is not a bandwagon phenomenon at INSBANK; it's been a part of our DNA since the bank was founded over 20 years ago."
The board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. InsCorp shareholders of record November 19, 2021, will receive a $0.12 dividend payable on December 10, 2021. "While most of our earnings are needed to support the bank's growth, we're pleased to enhance our shareholders' value with a dividend yield," added Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp.
Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:
Total assets grew $94 million year over year or 16% as of September 30, 2021.
Non-interest bearing deposits grew $17.5 million or 27.8% during the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.
Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $479,000 at September 30, 2021.
Efficiency ratio was 50.9% at September 30, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.5%.
Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, slightly lower than 1.74% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.41%.
Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.47% for the same period in 2020.
Assets per employee remained strong at $13.8 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.7 million.
The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 11.6%, while total risk-based capital was 12.9%.
The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.42% exclusive of PPP loan balances.
Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Tangible book value increased $0.55 to $18.59 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings.
The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.52% comparing favorably to peer of 0.86%.
Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $25,000.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 16,400
$ 8,219
$ 8,476
Interest Bearing Deposits
58,738
33,356
25,415
Securities
17,513
17,039
19,304
Loans
549,510
525,235
500,133
Allowance for Loan Losses
(7,575)
(7,365)
(7,015)
Net Loans
541,935
517,870
493,118
Premises and Equipment, net
13,417
13,630
13,757
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,318
10,115
10,052
Restricted Equity Securities
9,453
7,612
6,826
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
7,865
8,298
7,706
Total Assets
$ 679,730
$ 617,230
$ 585,745
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 80,504
$ 52,665
$ 62,994
Interest-bearing
478,533
417,731
384,684
Total Deposits
559,037
470,396
447,678
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
39,000
50,000
49,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
4,932
18,412
18,412
Subordinated Debentures
15,000
15,000
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
2,000
7,000
-
Other Liabilities
3,980
5,328
4,846
Total Liabilities
623,949
566,136
534,936
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
31,662
31,190
31,190
Treasury Stock
(663)
(681)
(278)
Accumulated Retained Earnings
24,293
20,377
19,568
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
489
208
329
Total Stockholders' Equity
55,781
51,094
50,809
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 679,730
$ 617,230
$ 585,745
Tangible Book Value
$ 18.59
$ 17.24
$ 16.98
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Interest Income
$ 18,380
$ 22,694
$ 17,082
Interest Expense
3,752
7,221
5,638
Net Interest Income
14,628
15,473
11,444
Provision for Loan Losses
1,400
2,400
1,850
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
180
212
154
Bank Owned Life Insurance
202
251
187
Gain on Int Rate Hedges and Sec sales
206
-
-
Other
892
705
534
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
5,098
6,200
4,598
Occupancy and equipment
984
1,233
896
Data Processing
446
553
410
Marketing and Advertising
404
349
247
Other
1,530
1,843
1,439
Net income from Operations
6,246
4,063
2,879
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
717
956
717
Income Before Income Taxes
5,529
3,107
2,162
Income Tax Expense
(1,243)
(674)
(538)
Net Income
$ 4,286
$ 2,433
$ 1,624
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 1.46
$ 0.83
$ 0.55
