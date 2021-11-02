InsCorp's 3rd Quarter Earnings Driven by Loan & Margin Growth

Parent of Nashville-based INSBANK Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN) in Nashville, and parent company of INSBANK, today reported third quarter earnings of $1,626,000, or $0.55 per share compared to $343,000 and $0.11 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $4,286,000, or $1.46 per share, which was a 164% increase over the prior year of $1,624,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This was the company's most profitable 3rd quarter interim performance in its history. INSBANK's cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 17 basis points during the quarter, continuing a trend for the Nashville-based lender as term deposits have repriced during the year. This, along with recognition of Paycheck Protection Program-related fees, contributed to a 21 basis point increase in net interest margin during the quarter.

Core loans, excluding PPP advances, increased $35.6 million during the quarter, driven by growth of the bank's niche medical division, Medquity, as well as commercial real estate loans. Loans, excluding PPP advances, were up more than 17% over the last 12 months, while total loans have grown 10% during the same period. "Our team remains focused on executing our strategy of balanced organic growth, both locally and within our nationwide physician-focused silos," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.

The company continues to derive benefit from its investments in technology, as evidenced by its operating efficiency and personnel leverage. The bank's measures of: efficiency ratio, operating expenses as a percentage of assets, and assets per employee all continue to compare favorably to its industry peer group and place it in the top quartile of those performance metrics. "Acceleration of digital trends by the pandemic has many community banks scrambling to find their place in the future of our industry," continued Rieniets. "A focus on fintech is not a bandwagon phenomenon at INSBANK; it's been a part of our DNA since the bank was founded over 20 years ago."

The board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. InsCorp shareholders of record November 19, 2021, will receive a $0.12 dividend payable on December 10, 2021. "While most of our earnings are needed to support the bank's growth, we're pleased to enhance our shareholders' value with a dividend yield," added Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

Total assets grew $94 million year over year or 16% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits grew $17.5 million or 27.8% during the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $479,000 at September 30, 2021.

Efficiency ratio was 50.9% at September 30, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.5%.

Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, slightly lower than 1.74% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.41%.

Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.47% for the same period in 2020.

Assets per employee remained strong at $13.8 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.7 million.

The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 11.6%, while total risk-based capital was 12.9%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.42% exclusive of PPP loan balances.

Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Tangible book value increased $0.55 to $18.59 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings.

The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.52% comparing favorably to peer of 0.86%.

Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $25,000.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

















September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2020

2020 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 16,400

$ 8,219

$ 8,476 Interest Bearing Deposits 58,738

33,356

25,415 Securities 17,513

17,039

19,304













Loans 549,510

525,235

500,133 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,575)

(7,365)

(7,015) Net Loans 541,935

517,870

493,118













Premises and Equipment, net 13,417

13,630

13,757 Bank Owned Life Insurance 13,318

10,115

10,052 Restricted Equity Securities 9,453

7,612

6,826 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net 1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets 7,865

8,298

7,706













Total Assets $ 679,730

$ 617,230

$ 585,745













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities









Deposits











Non-interest-bearing $ 80,504

$ 52,665

$ 62,994

Interest-bearing 478,533

417,731

384,684

Total Deposits 559,037

470,396

447,678













Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 39,000

50,000

49,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund 4,932

18,412

18,412 Subordinated Debentures 15,000

15,000

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased 2,000

7,000

- Other Liabilities 3,980

5,328

4,846 Total Liabilities 623,949

566,136

534,936













Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock 31,662

31,190

31,190

Treasury Stock (663)

(681)

(278)

Accumulated Retained Earnings 24,293

20,377

19,568

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 489

208

329

Total Stockholders' Equity 55,781

51,094

50,809 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 679,730

$ 617,230

$ 585,745













Tangible Book Value $ 18.59

$ 17.24

$ 16.98

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020













Interest Income $ 18,380

$ 22,694

$ 17,082 Interest Expense 3,752

7,221

5,638 Net Interest Income 14,628

15,473

11,444 Provision for Loan Losses 1,400

2,400

1,850 Non-Interest Income











Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 180

212

154

Bank Owned Life Insurance 202

251

187

Gain on Int Rate Hedges and Sec sales 206

-

-

Other 892

705

534 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and Benefits 5,098

6,200

4,598

Occupancy and equipment 984

1,233

896

Data Processing 446

553

410

Marketing and Advertising 404

349

247

Other 1,530

1,843

1,439 Net income from Operations 6,246

4,063

2,879













Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 717

956

717 Income Before Income Taxes 5,529

3,107

2,162 Income Tax Expense (1,243)

(674)

(538) Net Income $ 4,286

$ 2,433

$ 1,624













Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 1.46

$ 0.83

$ 0.55

